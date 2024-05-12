Football

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Simeone's Side On Course For Champions League

The win leaves Atletico Madrid with 70 points from 35 games in La Liga – eight points ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao – while Celta Vigo are 16th with 34 points, five points above the drop zone

Rodrigo De Paul proved to be the difference on Sunday (May 12, 2024) for Atletico Madrid against Celta Vigo.
Rodrigo De Paul scored a brilliant late goal to snatch a 1-0 home victory for Atletico Madrid against relegation-threatened Celta Vigo, as they consolidated fourth spot in La Liga on Sunday. (More Football News)

The Argentina midfielder controlled a clearance from a corner just outside the box before unleashing a breathtaking shot into the top-right corner with just six minutes remaining.

The win leaves Atletico with 70 points from 35 games – eight points ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao – while Celta are 16th with 34 points, five points above the drop zone.

BY Stats Perform

Diego Simeone's hosts had launched a late offensive effort but remarkable saves from Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita kept them at bay until De Paul's stunner clinched three points.

Atletico can secure a spot in the Champions League next season with victory away at Getafe on Wednesday.

