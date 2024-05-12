La Liga: Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Excited By Arda Guler Potential After His Goal At Granada

Arda Guler was once again on target for Real Madrid against Granada and an excited Carlo Ancelotti believes Los Blancos can expect more to come from the teenager. (More Football News)
Chances to impress in a first-team environment have been limited for Guler, who chose Madrid over Barcelona to join from Fenerbahce last July, owing to the quality of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.
Yet the Turkey youngster has scored twice in his last three La Liga starts, finding the net in Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Granada after also striking against Real Sociedad on April 26.
"We still don't know what his potential is because he is very young," the Madrid head coach said of Guler.
"But he is showing incredible talent, he is very effective in front of goal and has speed.
"I don't know what his ceiling is, today it is difficult to say, but he has natural talent and he's doing very well."
Brahim Diaz has also had to settle for a backup role in the Spanish capital but scored twice in the hammering of Granada, as well as a goal for Fran Garcia.
Ancelotti heaped praise on his much-changed Madrid side as the newly-crowned LaLiga champions impressed after reaching the Champions League final in midweek with their win over Bayern Munich.
"Well… it's hard to say who surprised me the most," Ancelotti said after resting the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius and Rodrygo in 10 changes for Saturday's victory.
"Among those who returned, Brahim earned an important role, but I don't want to forget Joselu or Fran Garcia, who arrived this year and did really well.
"Fran in the first period and the others, in terms of goals, were fundamental to having this level at this moment of the season."
Madrid host Alaves and Real Betis either side of a trip to Villarreal to end their league season, before the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.