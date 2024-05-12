Football

La Liga: Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Excited By Arda Guler Potential After His Goal At Granada

The Turkey international has now scored twice in his last three La Liga starts, with the one including in Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Granada

Arda Guler found the net for the second time in three LaLiga games after his goal against Granada on Saturday
info_icon

Arda Guler was once again on target for Real Madrid against Granada and an excited Carlo Ancelotti believes Los Blancos can expect more to come from the teenager. (More Football News)

Chances to impress in a first-team environment have been limited for Guler, who chose Madrid over Barcelona to join from Fenerbahce last July, owing to the quality of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Yet the Turkey youngster has scored twice in his last three La Liga starts, finding the net in Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Granada after also striking against Real Sociedad on April 26.

"We still don't know what his potential is because he is very young," the Madrid head coach said of Guler.

Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham celebrates. - null
Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich: 'I Was Dreaming Of Nights Like This' - Jude Bellingham

BY Stats Perform

"But he is showing incredible talent, he is very effective in front of goal and has speed.

"I don't know what his ceiling is, today it is difficult to say, but he has natural talent and he's doing very well."

Brahim Diaz has also had to settle for a backup role in the Spanish capital but scored twice in the hammering of Granada, as well as a goal for Fran Garcia.

Ancelotti heaped praise on his much-changed Madrid side as the newly-crowned LaLiga champions impressed after reaching the Champions League final in midweek with their win over Bayern Munich.

"Well… it's hard to say who surprised me the most," Ancelotti said after resting the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius and Rodrygo in 10 changes for Saturday's victory.

"Among those who returned, Brahim earned an important role, but I don't want to forget Joselu or Fran Garcia, who arrived this year and did really well.

"Fran in the first period and the others, in terms of goals, were fundamental to having this level at this moment of the season."

Madrid host Alaves and Real Betis either side of a trip to Villarreal to end their league season, before the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Justice, Like A Bribed Person, Favours Those In Power
  2. Election Diary: Voices Matter
  3. Sudhir Kakar, My Secular Mentor
  4. Canada Arrests Fourth Indian In Nijjar Killing Case
  5. IAF Airlifts Injured US Woman Trekker From Himachal village
Entertainment News
  1. Delhi Police Visit 'TMKOC' Sets To Question Actors Regarding Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Missing Case
  2. Of Faith And Fleeting Dreams
  3. From 'The Good Bad Mother' To 'Hi Bye, Mama': 5 K-Dramas On Netflix To Binge-Watch This Mother's Day
  4. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  5. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
Sports News
  1. Fulham Vs Manchester City, English Premier League: Pep Guardiola Terms Josko Gvardiol As 'The Best Winger On The Planet'
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League
  3. AC Milan 5-1 Cagliari: Rossoneri Back To Winning Ways After Christian Pulisic Double
  4. KKR Vs MI: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. Wolves 1- 3 Crystal Palace: Have Work To Do As Promising Season Fizzles Out, Says Gary O'Neil
World News
  1. US Offers Intel Deal To Israel If It Skips Rafah Attack; Israelis Call For Urgent Hostage Release | Top Points
  2. 8 People Were Killed In A Shooting Attack At A Bar In Ecuador, Local Police Say
  3. Northern Lights Showdown: Stunning Aurora Display Viewed By Millions Across The World
  4. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
  5. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail