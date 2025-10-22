Athletic Bilbao Vs Qarabag Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Athletic Bilbao will take on Qarabag in a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday
Athletic Bilbao take on Qarabag on Wednesday, 22 October 2025. The game will take place at the iconic Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao. With both clubs locked in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2025‑26, this fixture represents a critical moment: Bilbao will be keen to respond after their rough start, while Qarabag arrive buoyant and confident.
Bilbao, operating on home turf where they have historically been solid, face the challenge of converting possession into meaningful attacking play. Recent form though shows some concern: they’ve struggled to hit their usual standards in Europe and domestically their finishing and consistency have been below par.
On the other hand, Qarabag have come into the match in impressive shape. They’ve recorded a string of wins and delivered strong performances both at home and away, showing that they’re no longer just participants, they’re challengers.
Athletic Bilbao vs Qarabag Head-To-Head Record
According to the official UEFA “Head-to-Head” data, the two clubs have never played each other before this upcoming match, so wins for either side stand at 0, and draws at 0 in their historical match-ups.
Athletic Bilbao vs Qarabag Live Streaming
When will the Athletic Bilbao vs Qarabag UEFA Champions League Match start?
The Athletic Bilbao vs Qarabag UEFA Champions League match will start at 10:15 PM IST.
How to live stream the Athletic Bilbao vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Qarabag UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How to watch live telecast of the Athletic Bilbao vs Qarabag, UEFA Champions League match in India?
The live telecast of the Athletic Bilbao vs Qarabag UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.