Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2024 Copa Del Rey Final In India

Here is where you can watch this Copa Del Rey Final of Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca in India.

Athletic's storied history in the tournament boasts an impressive 23 cup titles, but the last triumph came way back in 1984. Photo: X/@Athletic_en
A big clash in Spanish Football takes place as Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca gear up to lock horns in the Copa del Rey final at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville on Saturday night. (More Football News)

Athletic's storied history in the tournament boasts an impressive 23 cup titles, but the last triumph came way back in 1984. Since then they have featured in six finals and gone emty-handed every single time. Athletic Bilbao will be determined to finally break the curse and end their painful 40-year title drought under the guidance of ex-Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde.

Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi has piled the pressure on Athletic Bilbao ahead of the Copa del Rey final. - Liam McBurney/PA
Copa Del Rey Final: ‘Too Much Pressure’ On Athletic Bilbao, Says Real Mallorca’s Muriqi

BY Stats Perform

Athletic's journey to the final has been nothing short of remarkable, knocking out heavyweights like FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid along the way. Led by the dynamic duo of brothers Inaki and Nico Williams, Athletic has been on fire, boasting an impressive eight-month unbeaten run at home.

With their eyes set on both cup glory and a top-four finish in LaLiga, Athletic is poised to leave it all on the field against a resolute Mallorca side.

Athletic Bilbao, Copa Del Rey. - X | Athletic Club
Copa Del Rey Final: Athletic Bilbao Out To End Four-Decade Wait, Face Mallorca Test

BY Associated Press

On the other hand, Mallorca has shown resilience in the latter part of the season, relying on their solid defense to climb away from the relegation zone. They will be chasing only their second Copa title and will face an uphill battle.

Despite their struggles in La Liga, Athletic is riding high in fifth place, eyeing a coveted top-four finish and a shot at Champions League glory.

Here is where you can watch this electrifying encounter in India.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Athletic Bilbao Vs Mallorca be played out?

Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca will face each other in the Copa del Rey final at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain at 1.30 am (IST) on Sunday.

Where and how to live stream Athletic Bilbao Vs Mallorca in India?

You can live stream the match on FanCode app and website.

There will be no TV broadcast for the match.

