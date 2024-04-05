Copa Del Rey Final: ‘Too Much Pressure’ On Athletic Bilbao, Says Real Mallorca’s Muriqi

Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi has ramped up the pressure on Athletic Bilbao ahead of the Copa del Rey final by suggesting expectation may be too much for the Basque club. (More Football News)
Discounting the Spanish Super Cup, Bilbao have not won a trophy since a league and cup double in 1984.
Since then they have lost all six finals they have reached, during which time Mallorca won their maiden Copa del Rey in 2003.
“They have more experience in this game but they haven’t won in 40 years and they are favourites – but they have too much pressure. More than us,” Muriqi told Cadena SER.
“We can use it to our advantage and if we start the game well, we will have our chances.
“All players dream of winning a final. Physically we are not doing anything special but mentally I think that you have to prepare it a little differently.
“I have experience and I know how I have to handle it. I will handle it like a normal day. Everyone has to prepare themselves, it’s not up to the coach.”
Nevertheless, the Kosovo international believes experienced boss Javier Aguirre can make a difference.
“When I look to the sideline and I see Javier Aguirre there, I feel like we have another player,” he added.
“He has that experience and knows how to talk to the referee, how to motivate, how to demotivate. We are lucky to have this coach.”
Bilbao have an experienced coach of their own in Ernesto Valverde, who masterminded a quarter-final win over his former side Barcelona before beating Atletico Madrid to reach the final.
Defender Oscar de Marcos believes the game in Seville is a chance for the team to write their names into the club’s history books.
“I’m thinking about many former team-mates who have been here before,” he told a press conference.
“Some never made it to the final, others got this far, some with me, and we never took that last step.
“They lived through much more challenging situations so that we can enjoy this Copa final.
“We’re all just passing through this club and trying to leave our own legacy.”