Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League Final: Xabi Alonso Wants To Write More History

Leverkusen became the first side in Bundesliga history to go unbeaten in a single season on their way to the top-flight title, and across all competitions, they have not lost any of their last 51 matches

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso is hopeful that his Bayer Leverkusen side can make more history in their Europa League final against Atalanta on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Now, they have the opportunity to complete an unbeaten treble if they can get past Atalanta before taking on Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso could still lead Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten treble - null
Atalanta V Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League Final: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

Only three sides have previously won the competition without losing a game – Chelsea in 2018-19, Villarreal in 2020-21 and Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021-22, with Leverkusen looking to be added to that list.

Alonso is taking charge of his first European final as a manager and highlights the ambition the club have to do something significant.

"It would mean a lot, a lot to me [to win a European trophy]," he told UEFA. "To be able to share it with the people from the club, with the fans.

"You see what it meant when we won the Bundesliga. To be able to win a European title after so many years since we won [the UEFA Cup in 1988] would be historic, and we want to do that, to have a historic season.

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso. - null
Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen Have No Time To Soak In 'Neverlusen' Season - Xabi Alonso

BY Stats Perform

"It would be something written in golden letters, not only in the history of our club but probably all European football. I hope we can."

Like his counterpart, Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is also taking charge of a European final for the first time in his career.

The Italian side clinched a top-five finish in Serie A with their win over Lecce on Saturday and are looking to win their first major trophy in 61 years.

Looking back on the season, Gasperini says he is proud of the work his side have done to make it through to the club's first European final.

"It feels good," Gasperini said. "It's a great achievement and source of satisfaction, achieved with a really good season from this whole team.

"Is it the highest point of my career? Yes, in terms of accomplishment and prestige, absolutely. In terms of gratification, fortunately, I've had quite a few, although perhaps not on the same level.

"This team always wanted it. Sometimes, you get teams who are good technically but lacking in determination and hunger.

"From the start, from the group stage, since we played in Lisbon, in a group where we were not the favourites – Sporting [CP] were the favourites – we played great matches against strong opponents. Of course, winning at Anfield boosted our confidence even more."

