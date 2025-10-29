Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan, Serie A: Lookman Cancels Out Ricci Strike In Another Bergamo Draw

An earlier 1-0 win for Napoli on the road at Lecce opened up a four-point gap to Milan, although that was cut down to three by the end of Tuesday's top-flight action following the draw in Bergamo

Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman celebrates his equaliser with Atalanta team-mates
AC Milan moved level on points with second-placed Roma in Serie A after a 1-1 draw away to Atalanta, but missed the chance to further close the gap on leaders Napoli.

An earlier 1-0 win for Napoli on the road at Lecce opened up a four-point gap to Milan, although that was cut down to three by the end of Tuesday's top-flight action following the draw in Bergamo.

Massimiliano Allegri's side came flying out the blocks in their attempts to dent Napoli's advantage, taking the lead just four minutes in when Samuele Ricci crashed a half-volley past Marco Carnesecchi.

Atalanta roared back in response as Isak Hien headed over from close range before Honest Ahanor passed up back-to-back chances, which head coach Ivan Juric may have wished did not fall to his right-back.

A momentum shift was capitalised on when Mario Pasalic worked through for Ademola Lookman, who thrashed a left-footed finish past Mike Maignan at his near post 10 minutes before half-time.

Having previously been left in the cold following an attempted move to Inter in the last transfer window, Lookman's first Serie A goal since May hardly breathed life into a game that quietened in the second half.

Maignan then expertly kept out Davide Zappacosta's late effort, while Yunus Musah missed another chance as Milan escaped with a point that moves them alongside Roma, who host Parma on Wednesday.

Atalanta, meanwhile, sit sixth after a fifth straight draw across all competitions, and, amazingly, their seventh stalemate in just nine Serie A games this campaign.

Data Debrief: Draw specialists remain unbeaten

Although draws are fast becoming a problem for Juric's side, Atalanta (W2 D7) are one of only two teams unbeaten this season in Europe's top five leagues, along with Bayern Munich. 

Tuesday's match ending level saw Atalanta remain unbeaten in their first nine Serie A games of the season for just the second time in their history, after 2022-23 when they avoided defeat in their opening 10 games.

Lookman has also now scored four goals against Milan in this competition, with all of those coming at the New Balance Arena; no Atalanta player has scored more at home to Milan in the Italian top flight.

But Juric may rue what could have been, having seen Atalanta amass 1.31 expected goals to Milan's 0.33 in another frustrating draw.

