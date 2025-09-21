Arsenal face Man City in high-octane Premier League clash
Man City have lost two EPL matches
Gunners have lost to Liverpool so far this season
Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Premier League 2025-26 season clash on Sunday, September 21 at the Emirates Stadium. The match will kick-off at 9pm IST. The Gunners are currently third in the EPL table with 9 points whereas Man City take up the 12 spot.
Arsenal vs Manchester City: Match details
Time: 9:00 PM IST in India
Venue: Emirates Stadium
Referee: Stuart Attwell.
VAR: Jarred Gillet
Arsenal vs Manchester City - Starting XIs
Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Merino, Madueke, Trossard, Gyokeres.
Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Saka, Eze, Martinelli, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly.
Manchester City: Donnarumma, O'Reilly, Dias, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Rodri, Reijnders, Foden, Silva, Doku, Haaland.
Substitutes: Trafford, Stones, Ake, Gonzalez, Savinho, Nunes, Bobb, Mukasa, Lewis.
Arsenal vs Manchester City: Head-to-head Record
Matches won by Arsenal: 100
Matches won by Manchester City: 66
Matches ending in a draw: 48
Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Arsenal vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The Arsenal vs Man City, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 21, 2025 at 9pm IST.
Where will the Arsenal vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Arsenal vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.