Arsenal Vs Man City Live Streaming, Premier League: Where To Watch ARS Vs MCI Clash - Check Starting XIs

Premier League: Here's all you need to know about the live streaming, and starting lineups for the clash between Arsenal and Manchester City

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal face Man City in high-octane Premier League clash

  • Man City have lost two EPL matches

  • Gunners have lost to Liverpool so far this season

Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Premier League 2025-26 season clash on Sunday, September 21 at the Emirates Stadium. The match will kick-off at 9pm IST. The Gunners are currently third in the EPL table with 9 points whereas Man City take up the 12 spot.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Match details

  • Time: 9:00 PM IST in India

  • Venue: Emirates Stadium

  • Referee: Stuart Attwell.

  • VAR: Jarred Gillet

Arsenal vs Manchester City - Starting XIs

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Merino, Madueke, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Saka, Eze, Martinelli, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly.

Manchester City: Donnarumma, O'Reilly, Dias, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Rodri, Reijnders, Foden, Silva, Doku, Haaland.

Substitutes: Trafford, Stones, Ake, Gonzalez, Savinho, Nunes, Bobb, Mukasa, Lewis.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Head-to-head Record

  • Matches won by Arsenal: 100

  • Matches won by Manchester City: 66

  • Matches ending in a draw: 48

Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Arsenal vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The Arsenal vs Man City, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 21, 2025 at 9pm IST.

Related Content
Related Content

Where will the Arsenal vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Arsenal vs Man City, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025, Super Four: Kuldeep Strikes, Dismisses Talat | PAK 110/3 (13.1)

  2. Saim Ayub’s Poor Batting Form Raises Big Questions Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: High-Stakes Dubai Clash Amid Drama And Billion-Rupee Rivalry

  4. India Vs Pakistan: Pycroft Has Done Nothing Wrong, Says R Ashwin As He Slams PCB 'Drama'

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs PAK Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. Vaishnaw Marks Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough, Confirms Phase One Launch In 2027

  4. Resilient Voices

  5. PM Modi: India’s Biggest Enemy is Dependence on Foreign Nations

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  2. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. Israeli Army Claims To Use ‘Unprecedented Force’ In Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn