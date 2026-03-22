Arsenal Vs Man City, EFL Cup Final: Kepa Error Leads To Nico O’Reilly Punishing The Gunners – Video

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly, heads the ball and scores the opening goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London, Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly, heads the ball and scores the opening goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London, Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska