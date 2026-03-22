Arsenal Vs Man City, EFL Cup Final: Kepa Error Leads To Nico O’Reilly Punishing The Gunners – Video

Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 Final: Manchester City broke the deadlock as Nico O’Reilly punished Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s mistake by heading into an empty net to put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2025-26 Final Kepa Arrizabalaga mistake Nico O’reilly
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly, heads the ball and scores the opening goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London, Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nico O’Reilly scored the opener for Manchester City against Arsenal in the EFL Cup final

  • O’Reilly headed home in the 60th minute after Kepa misjudged a cross from Rayan Cherki

  • The Spaniard earlier escaped a red card for fouling Jeremy Doku outside the box

Manchester City took a dramatic lead against Arsenal in the English Football League (EFL) Cup 2025-26 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. After a high-octane but ultimately goalless encounter, the breakthrough moment came in the 60th minute, with Nico O’Reilly capitalising on a mistake by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to head the Cityzens ahead.

Despite dictating the tempo of the contest, City failed to test the Arsenal goal for the entire first half. They began strongly in the second period as well, and finally scored the opening goal at the hour mark.

It was down to a poor piece of goalkeeping by Kepa. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta kept faith in his backup goalkeeper – who played in all the cup matches for the Gunners – over his usual No. 1 David Raya.

That choice backfired spectacularly during the final. A long ball towards the right was played to Rayan Cherki, with the Frenchman playing a good cross from the flank. Kepa inexplicably comes out to grab the ball but completely misses the trajectory.

O’Reilly was in the right place at the right time to head it into an empty net, much to the joy of the City supporters at Wembley.

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This wasn’t the first such moment of madness for Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper. Kepa had earlier come out of his penalty area to clear a loose ball. However, Jeremy Doku reached the ball first, leaving Kepa stranded. The goalkeeper then resorted to holding and fouling the Belgian winger.

Referee Peter Bankes decided that Kepa had not denied Doku a clear and obvious goalscoring opportunity. As a result, the Spaniard was shown only a yellow card instead of being given his marching orders.

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