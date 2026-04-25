Man City Vs Southampton LIVE Score, FA Cup: Wembley Hosts David Vs Goliath Semi‑Final Battle

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, left, reacts after the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Welcome to the live coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final match between Manchester City and Southampton at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026. It’s a David vs Goliath battle tonight, as Man City look to continue their quest for a domestic treble. Pep Guardiola’s men are chasing their eighth FA Cup triumph and come into the match with five wins on the trot across all competitions. Southampton, by contrast, have not won the tournament in 23 years. However, the EFL Championship side are unbeaten since January, and the magic of the competition means that the Saints will have full belief in their ability to pull off a massive upset tonight. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Man City vs Southampton match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Apr 2026, 08:38:25 pm IST Man City vs Southampton LIVE Score: QF Results Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool

Southampton 2-1 Arsenal