Arsenal Transfers: David Raya Makes Gunners Move Permanent After Successful Loan Spell

David Raya has joined Arsenal on a permanent basis after spending a successful season on loan from Brentford in 2023-24. (More Football news)
Raya joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal last year, with the Gunners paying a £3 million loan fee and agreeing a £27m option to make the move permanent.
He edged out Aaron Ramsdale to earn a starting spot and kept 16 clean sheets as Mikel Arteta's team finished as Premier League runners-up, winning the competition's Golden Glove award.
Everton's Jordan Pickford (13) was the only other goalkeeper to keep more than 10 clean sheets in the competition.
Raya did, however, concede 24 goals from 20.93 expected goals on target (xGoT) faced.
Having put pen to paper on a long-term contract, the Spaniard told Arsenal's website: "After a year on loan as a Gunner, I can finally say that I’m an Arsenal player for the coming years.
"I'm excited to see what the future holds but always living in and enjoying the present.
"It's a dream come true to be here and I want to thank you for all the support you have already given me throughout the last year."