Former Arsenal, Everton Striker Kevin Campbell Dies Aged 54

Kevin Campbell, a former forward who played for Arsenal and Everton, has died. He was 54

London, Jun 15: Kevin Campbell, a former forward who played for Arsenal and Everton, has died. He was 54. (More Football News)

Arsenal and Everton announced the death of Campbell on Saturday, with the London club saying in a post on X that he had died “after a short illness.”

Arsenal posted a statement on its website, detailing Campbell's career. “Everyone at Arsenal is devastated to hear of the death of our much-loved former player Kevin Campbell, at the age of 54,” it began.

“A boyhood Arsenal supporter, Kevin joined our youth setup in 1985 aged 15 and soon set about demonstrating his incredible eye for goal, becoming the most prolific young striker in the country.”

Campbell scored 59 goals in 228 appearances for Arsenal and helped it win the league title in 1991. He also won the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winner's Cup with the London-based team before moving to Nottingham Forest in 1995.

A brief spell in Turkish soccer followed before Campbell joined Everton in March 1999.

Everton said the club is “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of the club's most popular and much-loved former strikers.”

“Not just a true Goodison Park hero and huge fans' favourite, Kevin was the Blues' first Black captain and also an incredible person, as anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him would know.”

Campbell netted 51 goals in 164 matches for Everton during his six-year spell at the club. He went on to play for West Bromwich Albion before ending his career at Cardiff.

“Kevin was always afforded the warmest of welcomes when he returned to Merseyside — and quite right, too,” Everton added. “He was a giant of a man, a fabulous footballer and he will be sorely missed by everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

