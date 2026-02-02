Arsenal Vs Corinthians: Anneke Borbe Injury Overshadows Gunners' FIFA Women's Champions Cup Victory

Arsenal's FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026 final win over Corinthians proved to be bittersweet for the English side as goalkeeper Anneke Borbe was rushed to a London hospital following a collision with teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy. The accident happened in the closing minutes of extra time at the Emirates Stadium. The 25-year-old German, who joined the UEFA Women's Champions League winners from Wolfsburg last year, was carried off on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask and neck brace, with Daphne van Domselaar coming in as a concussion substitute. The Gunners won the match 3-2, thanks to goals from Olivia Smith (15th), Wubben-Moy (58th), and Caitlin Foord (104th), while Gabi Zanotti (21') and Victoria (90+6', penalty) found the back of the net for the South American champions from Brazil.

Arsenal's goalkeeper Anneke Borbe is carried on a stretcher after getting injured in a collision with teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's goalkeeper Anneke Borbe gets medical assistance after a collision with teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy, top, collides with Arsenal's goalkeeper Anneke Borbe during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy, right, collides with Arsenal's goalkeeper Anneke Borbe during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy, right, and Arsenal's goalkeeper Anneke Borbe lie on the pitch after colliding during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's goalkeeper Anneke Borbe, on the ground, fails to stop the ball going over the line to allow Corinthian's first goal, by team captain Gabi Zanotti, during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal's Alessia Russo, center, watches as Arsenal's goalkeeper Anneke Borbe fails to stop the ball going over the line to allow Corinthian's first goal, by team captain Gabi Zanotti, during the Women's Champions Cup final soccer match between Arsenal FC and SC Corinthians in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
