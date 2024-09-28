Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Gunners Strike Twice In Stoppage Time To Down Foxes At The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal left it late as two goals in second-half stoppage time saw them overcome a resilient Leicester City 4-2 at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. (More Football News)
Leicester looked set to claim a point against the odds thanks to an unlikely James Justin double in the opening 18 minutes of the second half.
Arsenal had been in complete control in the opening exchanges, with Gabriel Martinelli opening his account for the season with an instinctive finish inside the box.
Leandro Trossard then doubled the hosts' advantage before the break, marking his return from suspension with a goal after firing home Martinelli's cutback.
Yet Justin – whose second was an eye-catching volley – turned the match on its head until Mikel Arteta’s side came good again in the closing stages.
Trossard was again involved, seeing his effort deflect beyond Mads Hermansen by the unfortunate Wilfried Ndidi in the fourth minute of injury-time.
The win was sealed five minutes later, with Justin rounding off his eventful encounter with an unfortunate assist as his attempted clearance cannoned off Kai Havertz to move Arsenal level on points with Manchester City at the summit.
Data Debrief: Gunners eventually down plucky Foxes
The Gunners are now unbeaten in 40 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W35 D5), winning each of the last 11 in a row.
Arsenal had 36 shots in this match, their joint-most on record (since 2003-04) in a single Premier League game (also 36 v Sunderland in May 2017).
With a goal and an assist, Martinelli has now been involved in 51 Premier League goals for Arsenal (33 goals and 18 assists). Against no side has the Brazilian been involved in more than his five against Leicester (three goals and two assists).
Havertz's late goal also brought up a Premier League milestone, notching his 50th goal involvement (35 goals and 15 assists) in the division, with 24 of those coming in 43 games for the Gunners.