Football

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Gunners Strike Twice In Stoppage Time To Down Foxes At The Emirates Stadium

The win was sealed five minutes later, with Justin rounding off his eventful encounter with an unfortunate assist as his attempted clearance cannoned off Kai Havertz to move Arsenal level on points with Manchester City at the summit

Arsenal-vs-Leicester
Arsenal scored twice in injury-time to beat Leicester 4-2 at the Emirates
info_icon

Arsenal left it late as two goals in second-half stoppage time saw them overcome a resilient Leicester City 4-2 at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. (More Football News)

Leicester looked set to claim a point against the odds thanks to an unlikely James Justin double in the opening 18 minutes of the second half.

Arsenal had been in complete control in the opening exchanges, with Gabriel Martinelli opening his account for the season with an instinctive finish inside the box. 

Leandro Trossard then doubled the hosts' advantage before the break, marking his return from suspension with a goal after firing home Martinelli's cutback. 

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola - null
Mikel Arteta: Gunners Boss Adamant Title Fight Will Not Affect His Relationship With Pep Guardiola

BY Stats Perform

Yet Justin – whose second was an eye-catching volley – turned the match on its head until Mikel Arteta’s side came good again in the closing stages.

Trossard was again involved, seeing his effort deflect beyond Mads Hermansen by the unfortunate Wilfried Ndidi in the fourth minute of injury-time. 

The win was sealed five minutes later, with Justin rounding off his eventful encounter with an unfortunate assist as his attempted clearance cannoned off Kai Havertz to move Arsenal level on points with Manchester City at the summit. 

Data Debrief: Gunners eventually down plucky Foxes

The Gunners are now unbeaten in 40 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W35 D5), winning each of the last 11 in a row.

Arsenal had 36 shots in this match, their joint-most on record (since 2003-04) in a single Premier League game (also 36 v Sunderland in May 2017).

With a goal and an assist, Martinelli has now been involved in 51 Premier League goals for Arsenal (33 goals and 18 assists). Against no side has the Brazilian been involved in more than his five against Leicester (three goals and two assists).

Havertz's late goal also brought up a Premier League milestone, notching his 50th goal involvement (35 goals and 15 assists) in the division, with 24 of those coming in 43 games for the Gunners. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS: England Pacer Jofra Archer 'Just Happy' To Be Playing Again
  2. Mayank Yadav Earns Maiden India Call-Up For Bangladesh T20I Series - Check Full Squad
  3. Nepal Vs Canada Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. BCCI's AGM To Focus On Electing Representatives For ICC Meetings
  5. Canada T20I Tri-Nation Series Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venue, Squads - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester City: Eddie Howe Thrilled With Anthony Gordon's Leading Role In Draw
  2. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Out For Derby Day Revenge But Wary Of Improved Atletico
  3. Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Gunners Strike Twice In Stoppage Time To Down Foxes At The Emirates Stadium
  4. Derby County 2-3 Norwich City: Borja Sainz Scores Hat-Trick To Make It Three Wins In Four For The Canaries
  5. Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace: Dwight McNeil's Brace Secures First Win Of The Season For Hosts
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Polls: Congress Promises 'Martyr' Status For Deceased Protesting Farmers, Jobs, Legal MSP In Its Manifesto
  2. FIR Filed Against Nirmala Sitharaman Alleging Extortion For Electoral Bonds
  3. Remembering Keki Daruwalla, the Persians and the Greeks
  4. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024: Voices Of People on Article 370, Unemployment And More (Handwara Town)
  5. Bihar Floods: IMD Warns Of Flash Floods Due To Heavy Rain, Water Released From Barrages Swells Rivers
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Israeli Military Says 'World A Better Place' After Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Nasrallah
  2. After Nasrallah's Death, Who Will Be Hezbollah's Next Leader?
  3. Hassan Nasrallah's killing another Israeli blow to Iran, but war not yet an inevitability
  4. Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers' Paintings Vandalised Again By Climate Activists, Revisiting 2022 Protest Incident
  5. NASA And SpaceX Set To Launch Crew-9 Tonight, Aiming To Rescue Sunita Williams
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series