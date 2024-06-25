Argentina Vs Chile Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Messi In Action At Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 2

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will look to continue on their good form when they take on Chile in the second Group A match of both these teams at Copa America 2024. (More Football News)
Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 in the tournament opener with Messi creating another Copa America record of most appearances in the tournament.
Chile were held for a goalless draw by Peru in the campaign opener of both the teams.
Here is how you can watch Argentina Vs Chile Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world.
When to watch Argentina Vs Chile Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024?
The Argentina Vs Chile Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 will be played on Tuesday, June 26 at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey at 6:30 am IST.
Where to watch Argentina Vs Chile Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 game?
As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.
Squads
Chile
Goalkeepers: 1-Claudio Bravo (Betis), 12-Gabriel Arias (Racing), 23-Brayan Cortés (Colo Colo).
Defenders: 21-Matías Catalán (Talleres), 26-Nicolás Fernández (Audax Italiano), 6-Thomas Galdames (Godoy Cruz), 4-Mauricio Isla (Independiente), 5-Paulo Díaz (River), 3-Guillermo Maripán (Mónaco), 16-Igor Lichnovsky (América), 2-Gabriel Suazo (Toulouse), 25-Benjamín Kuscevic (Fortaleza).
Midfielders: 18-Rodrigo Echeverría (Huracán), 7-Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City), 24-César Pérez (Unión La Calera), 13-Erick Pulgar (Flamengo),15-Diego Valdés (América), 17-Esteban Pavez (Colo-Colo).
Forwards: 10-Alexis Sánchez (Inter de Milán), 11-Eduardo Vargas (Atlético Mineiro), 22-Ben Brereton (Sheffield United), 9-Víctor Dávila (CSKA), 20-Maximiliano Guerrero (U. de Chile), 8-Darío Osorio (Midtjylland), 14-Cristian Zavala (Colo Colo), 19-Marcos Bolados (Colo Colo).
Argentina
Goalkeepers: 23-Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), 1-Franco Armani (River Plate), 12-Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax).
Defenders: 4-Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), 26-Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid), 13-Cristian Romero (Tottenham), 6-Germán Pezzella (Real Betis), 2-Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), 19-Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), 25-Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), 8-Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), 3-Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon).
Midfielders: 18-Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis), 5-Leandro Paredes (Roma), 20-Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), 7-Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid), 14-Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), 24-Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), 16-Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham).
Forwards: 11-Ángel Di María (Benfica), 21-Valentín Carboni (Monza), 10-Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), 17-Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), 15-Nicolás Gonzalez (Fiorentina), 22-Lautaro Martínez (Inter de Milán), 9-Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).