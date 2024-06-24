Lionel Messi Turns 37 Today: A Look At His Copa America Accomplishments

Arguably the greatest footballer of all time, or unarguably many would say, Lionel Messi celebrates his birthday today on June 24. (More Football news)
The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who turns 37 today, is currently in the United States leading Argentina's defence of their Copa America title.
Copa America heartbreaks defined Messi's international career until 2021 when he finally won the trophy in his sixth attempts and after losing thrice in the final. Now a World Champion, Copa America remained the childhood dream of the Argentinian great till he achieved it in 2021.
The prestigious tournament which began in 1916 is the oldest active continental football competition. However, no matter the age of the tournament, Messi likes to rewrite the record books afresh and he has done it in Copa America too.
The latest of his Copa America milestones came just last Friday during this season's opener where Argentina breezed past Canada for a 2-0 win.
As the Argentinian football giant Lionel Messi turns 37, we take a look at his Copa America exploits and the records he has made at the competition over the years.
Lionel Messi Copa America Stats
Appearances: 35
Goals: 13
Assists: 18
Hat-Tricks: 1
Lionel Messi Copa America Achievements
Most Appearances
As Messi started against Canada in the Copa America 2024 opener on Friday, he created the record for most appearances in the competition's history. The Argentine great with his 35th appearance surpassed Chile's Sergio Livingstone who featured in 34 games.
Most Assists
Messi is leading the Copa America charts with 17 assists.
Most Assists In A Tournament
Messi created the record for most assists in a single edition of Copa America in 2021 during Argentina's title winning run. He made five assists in Copa America 2021.
Second Most Copa Americas Played
Messi has now played seven Copa Americas and is second in the list of players who have featured in most editions of this tournament.
Only Uruguay's Angel Romano and Ecuador's Alex Aguinaga with eight editions have played the tournament more times.
Fourth-Highest Goal Scorer
With 13 strikes, Messi is currently fourth most prolific scorer in Copa America history. He needs five more goals to surpass his countryman Norberto Méndez and Brazil's Zizinho, who have 17 goals each in the tournament's history.
Records Lionel Messi Could Break At This Copa America
Two Hat-tricks
If Messi can string three strikes in a game, he would become just the 10th player in the history of Copa Americas to score two hat-tricks.
Best Player Award For Three Times
If Messi can once again lift the award for the player of the tournament, he will make history by becoming the first ever player to win the award for three times in their career. Messi has been adjudged Player of the Tournament in 2016 and 2021.
Another award in 2024 will also make him the first player to win the best player trophy for the second successive season.