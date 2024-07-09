Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Jesse Marsch Eager To Show Off CAN's Growth

Jesse Marsch is keen to show off Canada's growth as they bid to reach the Copa America final by beating Argentina on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Canada were the lowest-ranked side in Group A but advanced as runners-up ahead of Chile and Peru.
They were then held to a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in the quarter-finals but won on penalties to set up a second meeting with Argentina in the semi-finals.
Having already exceeded expectations in their debut Copa America, Marsch believes a re-match against the reigning champions is the perfect chance to make history.
"What an incredible opportunity to continue to show further growth," Marsch told reporters.
"It's not about how we can beat Argentina as much as how can we honour our development path and where are we trying to go and test ourselves at a very high level.
"Argentina is the best team in the world, and you can see how aggressive and sharp they are, how good [Lionel] Messi is.
"There are things we did well when we played against them. I think knowing their level and quality will be an advantage for us.
"My mind is wrapped totally around giving our team a chance to not just have a special experience, but a real special victory."
Les Rouges lost 2-0 in their tournament opener against Argentina, with Messi involved in both goals without finding the back of the net.
This time around, Marsch urged his team to make big improvements in their handling of the Albiceleste's talisman.
"We didn't do well enough with Messi last match, and he was able to run free at our goalkeeper too much," Marsch added.
"We won't man-mark him, but he will be an emphasis in how we will defend and our ability to keep track of him will be really important.
"We have certain things that we'll try to do to try to make it difficult for him, but we know that limiting his space is the number one thing.
"We don't want him free and running at our back line, and running at our goalkeeper like last game, where that was not good enough, but we all know he is the greatest player to ever play the game."