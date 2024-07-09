Football

Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Jesse Marsch Eager To Show Off CAN's Growth

Canada were the lowest-ranked side in Group A but advanced as runners-up ahead of Chile and Peru

Canada head coach, Jesse Marsch
info_icon

Jesse Marsch is keen to show off Canada's growth as they bid to reach the Copa America final by beating Argentina on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Canada were the lowest-ranked side in Group A but advanced as runners-up ahead of Chile and Peru.

They were then held to a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in the quarter-finals but won on penalties to set up a second meeting with Argentina in the semi-finals.

Having already exceeded expectations in their debut Copa America, Marsch believes a re-match against the reigning champions is the perfect chance to make history.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and Cristian Romero flank goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez while singing the national anthem before the Copa America Group A football match against Chile in East Rutherford. - AP Photo/Pamela Smith
Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024, 1st Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"What an incredible opportunity to continue to show further growth," Marsch told reporters.

"It's not about how we can beat Argentina as much as how can we honour our development path and where are we trying to go and test ourselves at a very high level.

"Argentina is the best team in the world, and you can see how aggressive and sharp they are, how good [Lionel] Messi is.

"There are things we did well when we played against them. I think knowing their level and quality will be an advantage for us.

"My mind is wrapped totally around giving our team a chance to not just have a special experience, but a real special victory."

Les Rouges lost 2-0 in their tournament opener against Argentina, with Messi involved in both goals without finding the back of the net.

This time around, Marsch urged his team to make big improvements in their handling of the Albiceleste's talisman.

"We didn't do well enough with Messi last match, and he was able to run free at our goalkeeper too much," Marsch added.

"We won't man-mark him, but he will be an emphasis in how we will defend and our ability to keep track of him will be really important.

"We have certain things that we'll try to do to try to make it difficult for him, but we know that limiting his space is the number one thing.

"We don't want him free and running at our back line, and running at our goalkeeper like last game, where that was not good enough, but we all know he is the greatest player to ever play the game."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?
  3. James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test
  4. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match
  5. West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Serie A: Togetherness Will Ensure Juventus Success, Says New Manager Thiago Motta
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Fit To Play, Says ARG Coach Scaloni
  3. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Jesse Marsch Eager To Show Off CAN's Growth
  4. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
  5. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, QF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR; Rahul Gandhi Visits Raebareli's AIIMS
  2. Bengal: After Couple's Flogging, Another Woman Thrashed With Sticks; BJP Shares Video Showing TMC Strongman
  3. Delhi: Organ Racket Busted, Police Arrests Doctor And 6 Others; Bangladesh Link Surfaces | Details Inside
  4. 3,000 Indians Trafficked To Cambodia By Chinese Cybercriminals; Forced To 'Honey-Trap' People With Nude Calls
  5. Misleading Ads Case: Patanjali Withdraws 14 Products With Suspended Manufacturing Licence, Informs SC
Entertainment News
  1. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  2. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
  3. From The Cast To Dose Of Dil, Dosti And Drama, 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi Opens Up About His Disappearance: Was Very Disturbed
  5. JD Majethia On Why 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Did Not Click With The Audience Initially: India Is A Country Of Mediocre People
US News
  1. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  2. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  3. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  4. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  5. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
World News
  1. After Barcelona Protests, Italy's Sicily Is Turning Away Tourists | Here's Why
  2. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  3. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  4. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  5. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR; Rahul Gandhi Visits Raebareli's AIIMS
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru