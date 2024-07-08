Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024, 1st Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Argentina will take on Canada in the first semi-final of the 2024 Copa America on Wednesday, July 10 at 5:30am (IST) at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (More Football News)
Argentina have been unbeaten in their last five games and have scored ten goals and will look super confident going into the fixture.
Canada, on the other hand, have played well under pressure and have held their nerve when needed. They will look to cause an unlikely upset to book themselves a place in the final.
Ahead of the first semi-final, here are the key battles to watch out for:
Alphonso Davies Vs Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has had a very quiet Copa America 2024 with just one assist to his name. The Inter Miami star will be hopeful of coming to the party against Canada. On the other hand, Alphonso Davies will be hoping to hold off the Argentine star and help his team go through to the final.
Jonathan David Vs Marcos Acuna
Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna will have his task cut-out on the wings if Canada decide to come all guns blazing on the attack. However, one of those popular names will be Jonathan David. The Canadian attacking mid has been impressive in phases and will look to bring his best against Argentina, while Acuna will look to track him down.
Lautaro Martinez Vs Maxime Crepeau
Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez has been brilliant in front of goal. The Inter Milan striker has scored four goals and will be hungry for more come the semi-final against Canada. The opposition keeper, Maxime Crepeau will look to bring his A-game, to put pressure on the Argentine attack.