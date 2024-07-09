Football

Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?

Will Messi play against Canada in the semi-final of the Copa America 2024 on Wednesday, July 10 (IST)? Here is are the details

Lionel Messi, Copa America 2024, ARG Vs CAN, AP Photo
Argentina captain Lionel Messi. Photo: AP
info_icon

With arch-rivals Brazil out of the picture, Lionel Messi's Argentina are just two matches away from reclaiming their Copa America title and adding their name to football dynasty. (Key Battles | Preview | More Football news)

However, all eyes will be on their influential captain and leader, Lionel Messi, who is currently dealing an injury. The Inter Miami star is in line to lead his side out against Canada in the semi-final on Wednesday, July 10 (IST).

“Leo is well. He finished the last game well, and he’ll be part of the game tomorrow,” Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni said Monday during a press conference at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the semi-final will be played.

Messi has been dealing with a right leg problem since the group stage win over Chile on June 25. He missed the first-round finale four days later but played the entire match in the quarter-final victory over Ecuador last Thursday.

At 37, Messi has 13 Copa America goals and is four behind the record shared by Argentina’s Norberto Méndez and Brazil’s Zizinho but hasn’t scored in this year’s tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi last faced off in a 2023 friendly when the latter was with Paris Saint-Germain.
Messi Joining Ronaldo In Saudi Pro League A 'Dream' For Al-Ettifaq Boss Gerrard

BY Stats Perform

“It’s an easy decision for me,” Scaloni said. “It’s a fairly honest decision: I ask him how he feels. If he says ‘I’m not good,’ then he will play the last 30 minutes. When he’s available, he will play.”

Despite Messi being in the heart of three of Argentina's six goals, the former PSG star has had an underwhelming Copa America 2024.

Will Lionel Messi Play Against Canada?

Yes, Messi will start in the semi-final clash against Canada after returning from a right groin/adductor injury.

Speaking of the La Albiceleste, they are seeking to win its third major title after the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup and to equal the feat of Spain, which won the European Championship in 2008 and ’12 along with the 2010 World Cup. The World Champions are tied with Uruguay for most Copa America titles with 15.

(With AP inputs)

