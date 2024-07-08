Al-Ittifaq boss Steven Gerrard says it would be a "dream" for Lionel Messi to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League for one last head-to-head battle. (More Football News)
Messi and Ronaldo both turned their backs on European football in 2022-23, the Portugal great swapping Manchester United for Al-Nassr and the Argentine moving to MLS outfit Inter Miami.
Those moves look to have ended one of the most iconic rivalries in football history, with both players unlikely to represent their national teams at the 2026 World Cup.
Al-Hilal attempted to lure Messi to Saudi Arabia before he opted to move stateside, but Gerrard has not given up hope of seeing him play in the country, even suggesting his club as a landing spot.
"It would be a dream for me to have Messi at Al-Ettifaq. He is an incredible player and would be a great asset for the club," the former Liverpool captain told MBC Masr 2.
"I know it's difficult for him to move to Saudi Arabia, but there's nothing wrong with dreaming."
Gerrard refused to be drawn on which of the pair was the greatest player of their generation, however, saying: "Both Cristiano and Messi are incredible players with incredible stories in football.
"Ronaldo is a great individual goalscorer, while Messi is a more complete team player. I can't really choose between them, they are both legends."
Ronaldo top-scored in the Saudi Pro League with 35 goals in just 31 games in 2023-24, though he endured a miserable Euro 2024 campaign with Portugal.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to score at a major international tournament for the first time in 11 attempts, despite recording a competition-high 23 shots worth 3.6 expected goals (xG).
Messi, meanwhile, has yet to score in three appearances for Argentina at this year's Copa America, though he could yet win a third straight international tournament with La Albiceleste set to face Canada in the semi-finals on Tuesday.