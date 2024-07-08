Football

Lionel Messi 'Blessing' Lamine Yamal Goes Viral Ahead Of Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final

A photo of Messi and Lamine together has already been shared on social media and has gone viral

X/Barca_Buzz
20-year-old Lionel Messi with a young Lamine Yamal. Photo: X/Barca_Buzz
info_icon

A viral photograph of Barcelona and Argentina great Lionel Messi 'blessing' a baby Lamine Yamal from the late 2000s has taken the internet by storm. The photo, which was shared on social media by Yamal's father, shows Messi holding Yamine at Barca head-office. (More Football News)

Just like his 'idol' Yamine has been sensational of the Spain at the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 with three assists to his name and attempting a total of 13 attempts. Messi who joined from the famous La Masia academy at the age of seven, is getting compared with Yamine.

The photo has gone viral and features a smiling Messi, holding Lamine in a plastic tube full of bubbles as his mother bathes him.

"The beginning of two legends," Lamine's father Mounir Nasroui wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to post their reactions with some posting that Lamine has taken Messi's 'blessing' while some said it was 'passing on his powers' to the 16-year-old.

France captain Kylian Mbappe. - AP
Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As the photo did the rounds on the internet, SPORT found out its origins and shared few more snaps by claiming the ownership. The photoshoot was done in 2007 for a 2008 calendar with UNICEF, and featured various Camp Nou stars and Lamine at the time was six months old.

However, at the Euros, Lamine spoke about his comparisons with Messi. "Messi is the best player in history. To be compared to him is incredible but no one can be compared to him. I hope to have half the career that Messi has had," the Barca player was quoted speaking to Onda Cero.

Speaking of Lamal, the 16-year-old prodigy will be plotting to take down France when his Spain side takes on the Les Bleus in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final on Tuesday, July 9 in Munich.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I Preview: India Pray For Clear Skies, Aim To Level Series And Fix Bowling Woes
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Chennai - In Pics
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat Zimbabwe By 100 Runs - In Pics
  4. T20 World Cup: Die-Hard Indian Cricket Fans Chartered Flights To Chase Every Match
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Sign Michael Olise From Crystal Palace In search For 'New Energy, New Ideas'
  2. NED 2-1 TUR, Euro 2024: Netherlands Set Up Semi-Final Against England - In Pics
  3. Lionel Messi 'Blessing' Lamine Yamal Goes Viral Ahead Of Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final
  4. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Have Tournament Know-How, But Warns Netherlands A Step Up
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Dead During Odisha Rath Yatra; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: NEET UG Hearing To Begin At 2 PM, Re-Test Pleas To Be Heard First
  3. GPAT Result 2024 Declared on natboard.edu.in, 3 Questions From Final Answer Key | How To Check GPAT Rank
  4. Menstrual Pain Leave For Women: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Frame Model Policy
  5. Pune: Policeman Killed, Another Cop Injured After Car Hits Their Bike In Khadki
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Reveals His Kids Have Started Asking Questions About Their Mother: Being A Parent Is Never Easy
  2. Here's Why Sudha Kongara And Akshay Kumar Didn't Get Along Initially While Filming 'Sarfira'
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  4. 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies': Everything You Need To Know About This Blockbuster Thai Family Drama That's Making People Cry
  5. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
US News
  1. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
  2. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  4. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  5. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Dead During Odisha Rath Yatra; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
  3. Destruction Of Gaza Likely Pushed Hamas To Soften Ceasefire Demands, Officials Say
  4. From Rental Bans To Squirting Water Guns: Here's Why Barcelona Is Protesting Against Tourism
  5. Indonesia: Landslide Triggered By Torrential Rain Kills 11 At Illegal Gold Mine; 19 Missing
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar B.Ed Entrance Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: NEET UG Hearing To Begin At 2 PM, Re-Test Pleas To Be Heard First
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Dead During Odisha Rath Yatra; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain