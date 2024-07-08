Lionel Messi 'Blessing' Lamine Yamal Goes Viral Ahead Of Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final

A viral photograph of Barcelona and Argentina great Lionel Messi 'blessing' a baby Lamine Yamal from the late 2000s has taken the internet by storm. The photo, which was shared on social media by Yamal's father, shows Messi holding Yamine at Barca head-office. (More Football News)
Just like his 'idol' Yamine has been sensational of the Spain at the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 with three assists to his name and attempting a total of 13 attempts. Messi who joined from the famous La Masia academy at the age of seven, is getting compared with Yamine.
The photo has gone viral and features a smiling Messi, holding Lamine in a plastic tube full of bubbles as his mother bathes him.
"The beginning of two legends," Lamine's father Mounir Nasroui wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to post their reactions with some posting that Lamine has taken Messi's 'blessing' while some said it was 'passing on his powers' to the 16-year-old.
As the photo did the rounds on the internet, SPORT found out its origins and shared few more snaps by claiming the ownership. The photoshoot was done in 2007 for a 2008 calendar with UNICEF, and featured various Camp Nou stars and Lamine at the time was six months old.
However, at the Euros, Lamine spoke about his comparisons with Messi. "Messi is the best player in history. To be compared to him is incredible but no one can be compared to him. I hope to have half the career that Messi has had," the Barca player was quoted speaking to Onda Cero.
Speaking of Lamal, the 16-year-old prodigy will be plotting to take down France when his Spain side takes on the Les Bleus in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final on Tuesday, July 9 in Munich.