Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Spain and Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has had a great UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. The left-back has been phenomenal at the back and could really be tested in the semi-final when he lines up against France's Kylian Mbappe. The French forward, who will pull on a Real Madrid jersey next season, is in need of goals in the tournament. Ever since his nose injury, Mbappe has had problems in front of goal and with Cucurella up against him, this duel will be one to watch out for.