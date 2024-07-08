Football

Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final between Spain and France in Munich, here are the three key battles to look forward to

Kylian Mbappe, France Football Team, UEFA Euro 2024, AP
France captain Kylian Mbappe. Photo: AP
info_icon

Spain takes on France in a mouth-watering contest between European giants in Munich. The La Roja have been the team to watch with five wins on the trot and have scored 11 goals in the tournament. (More Football News)

Standing in their way are the 2022 FIFA World Cup runners-up France, led by the influential Kylian Mbappe. The French are eyeing a fourth UEFA European Championship. Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps has said they are in the semis to win the tournament.

Predicted Starting XIs

Spain: Unai Simón: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams

Suspended: Carvajal, Le Normand

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappé

Didier Deschamps has no doubts over France captain Kylian Mbappe at Euro 2024. - null
FRA Vs ESP, Euro 2024 SF: Deschamps Defends Mbappe As France Forward Eyes History

BY Stats Perform

Here are the three key battles to watch out for -

Marc Cucurella vs Kylian Mbappe

Spain and Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has had a great UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. The left-back has been phenomenal at the back and could really be tested in the semi-final when he lines up against France's Kylian Mbappe. The French forward, who will pull on a Real Madrid jersey next season, is in need of goals in the tournament. Ever since his nose injury, Mbappe has had problems in front of goal and with Cucurella up against him, this duel will be one to watch out for.

Lamine Yamal vs N'golo Kante

History-maker at the UEFA Euro 2024, Lamine Yamal has been nothing short of greatness. The Barca attacker, who is just 16 years of age, will eyeing a bit of history at the marquee tournament. But France's N'golo Kante could make it difficult for the youngster. Kante will advised to mark the young player from La Masia academy and if successful, it could prove to be a masterstroke for Didier Deschamps.

Dani Olmo vs William Saliba

Dani Olmo is no stranger to scoring goals for Spain at big tournaments. The Leipzig attacker, was on the scoresheet as they dumped Germany out of the tournament. On the other hand, French defender William Saliba has had a brilliant start with the national team, that included marking out superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Saliba's defensive prowess will be the key if France are successful in thwarting La Roja's attacking display.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 World Cup: Die-Hard Indian Cricket Fans Chartered Flights To Chase Every Match
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's Bat Powers Abhishek Sharma To Blazing Hundred
  4. T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch
  5. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Have Tournament Know-How, But Warns Netherlands A Step Up
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: ENG's Bukayo Saka Penalty Compared To Stuart Pearce's Moment Of Redemption By Emotional Gary Lineker
  3. Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement
  4. TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss
  5. Bayern Munich Complete Michael Olise Signing As Crystal Palace Winger Moves To Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
  2. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff Crashes Out In Last 16 As Emma Navarro Wins All-American Tussle - Data Debrief
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024
  4. Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires
  5. Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin
  2. Mumbai Rain: Schools Shut, Local Train, Traffic On Road, BEST Bus Services Hit As Overnight Rain Chokes City
  3. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET UG Exam Row, Re-Test Today
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Shinde Sena Leader Arrested; CCTV Video Of Accused Leaving Bar Goes Viral | Top Points
  5. PM Modi's 2-day Russia Visit Starts Today; Kremlin Says Agenda To Be ‘Extensive, If Not Overbusy’
Entertainment News
  1. Saira Banu Remembers Dilip Kumar On His Third Death Anniversary: I Have Been Fortunate Enough To Belong To You
  2. Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Go Viral
  3. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  4. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  5. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin
  2. After Russia And Ukraine, Hungary PM Orban Makes Surprise Visit To China
  3. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  4. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
  5. Nepal: 62 Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Nepal In One Month
Latest Stories
  1. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  2. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  3. Horoscope for July 8, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign
  4. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET UG Exam Row, Re-Test Today
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin