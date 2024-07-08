Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Spain takes on France in a mouth-watering contest between European giants in Munich. The La Roja have been the team to watch with five wins on the trot and have scored 11 goals in the tournament. (More Football News)
Standing in their way are the 2022 FIFA World Cup runners-up France, led by the influential Kylian Mbappe. The French are eyeing a fourth UEFA European Championship. Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps has said they are in the semis to win the tournament.
Spain: Unai Simón: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams
Suspended: Carvajal, Le Normand
France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappé
Here are the three key battles to watch out for -
Marc Cucurella vs Kylian Mbappe
Spain and Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has had a great UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. The left-back has been phenomenal at the back and could really be tested in the semi-final when he lines up against France's Kylian Mbappe. The French forward, who will pull on a Real Madrid jersey next season, is in need of goals in the tournament. Ever since his nose injury, Mbappe has had problems in front of goal and with Cucurella up against him, this duel will be one to watch out for.
Lamine Yamal vs N'golo Kante
History-maker at the UEFA Euro 2024, Lamine Yamal has been nothing short of greatness. The Barca attacker, who is just 16 years of age, will eyeing a bit of history at the marquee tournament. But France's N'golo Kante could make it difficult for the youngster. Kante will advised to mark the young player from La Masia academy and if successful, it could prove to be a masterstroke for Didier Deschamps.
Dani Olmo vs William Saliba
Dani Olmo is no stranger to scoring goals for Spain at big tournaments. The Leipzig attacker, was on the scoresheet as they dumped Germany out of the tournament. On the other hand, French defender William Saliba has had a brilliant start with the national team, that included marking out superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Saliba's defensive prowess will be the key if France are successful in thwarting La Roja's attacking display.