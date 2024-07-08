Football

FRA Vs ESP, Euro 2024 SF: Deschamps Defends Mbappe As France Forward Eyes History

Kylian Mbappe has managed just one goal overall from 34 shots at the European Championships, a contrast to his record at the FIFA World Cup, where he has scored 12 goals from 39 efforts

Didier Deschamps has no doubts over France captain Kylian Mbappe at Euro 2024.
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe may not be firing on all cylinders but Didier Deschamps says the France captain is aiming for "even more history" at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The Real Madrid-bound forward has scored just once at the tournament in Germany from 20 attempts, a penalty against Poland in Les Bleus' final group game.

Mbappe has managed just one goal overall from 34 shots at the European Championships, a contrast to his record at the World Cup, where he has scored 12 goals from 39 efforts.

Yet in this edition of UEFA's top international tournament, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has been hampered by a broken nose that has forced him to wear a protective mask when playing.

Randal Kolo Muani has backed Kylian Mbappe to come good for France at Euro 2024. - null
FRA Vs ESP Semi-Final, Euro 2024: Kolo Muani Backs Mbappe To Come Good For France

BY Stats Perform

The 25-year-old has repeatedly cited his frustrations at wearing the protective equipment, which some have suggested explains a downturn in form.

Deschamps fired back at his critics, however, lauding the France international ahead of Tuesday's semi-final meeting with Spain in Munich.

"Don't you think he has already made enough history, with what he has done so far? He wants to make even more history," the France boss said, in an interview quoted by Telefoot.

"We did everything we could with him, with the medical staff, to get him to be here. During the preparation, he had a little back problem, too, but Kylian is here.

"Even if he's not 100%, I know very well that for the opponent, knowing he's playing makes them think and forces them to adapt."

Mbappe's form perhaps explains why there have only been four goals scored in France's five Euro 2024 matches (three for, one against), with those either penalties (two) or own goals (two).

Indeed, none of the 128 non-penalty shots have found the back of the net in those games (86 for France, 42 for opponents).

France are also the only team on record since 1980 to have more than 50 non-penalty shots at a Euros tournament without scoring with any of those attempts.

Deschamps and Mbappe will be desperate to end that drab run when Les Bleus face an in-form Spain side, battling for a place in the final against either the Netherlands or England.

