Randal Kolo Muani has backed Kylian Mbappe to take centre stage once again for France ahead of Les Bleus' semi-final clash with Spain at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
France needed penalties to edge past Portugal in the quarter-finals as Theo Hernandez capitalised on Joao Felix's missed spot-kick.
However, the performance underlined France's struggles in front of goal as Didier Deschamps aims to find a solution ahead of their meeting with La Roja in Munich.
Excluding penalties and own-goals, France are yet to score in their five games at Euro 2024, attempting 86 non-penalty shots (7.25 non-pen xG) without scoring from one at this year’s competition.
Mbappe was the player to net that penalty in their final group game against Poland and is yet to sparkle in Germany so far.
“I wouldn't say he’s had a poor tournament. He had a huge season, he scored more than 45 goals," Kolo Muani said of the France captain.
"Seeing him not score here, it's up to us to help him, to push him. The competition is not over. Apart from his broken nose, he's OK physically.”
Mbappe has not looked comfortable since sporting a protective mask after breaking his nose in France's opening Group D game against Austria.
Les Blues have not been at their free flowing best in Germany, but Kolo Muani was quick to reject the level of their performances had been disappointing.
“Disappointing? I wouldn't say that. It's difficult to score, but I don't find it disappointing,” said Kolo Muani.