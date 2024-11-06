Football

Andre Onana Insists Man United Will 'Step Up' Under Ruben Amorim

The Portuguese will officially take over the reins at Old Trafford on November 11, succeeding Erik ten Hag, who was dismissed last week following a poor start to the season

manchester united ruben amorim
Onana is adamant Man Utd will adapt to Amorim's tactics
Andre Onana is confident he and his "pragmatic" Manchester United team-mates will "step up" under incoming boss Ruben Amorim. (More Football News)

Amorim masterminded Sporting CP's 4-1 victory over Manchester City on Tuesday in what was his final home game in charge of the reigning Primeira Liga champions.

The 39-year-old's preferred formation is 3-4-3, compared to the 4-2-3-1 system utilised by Ten Hag and continued by interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Silva looks on during City's defeat by Sporting - null
Sporting CP 4-1 Man City: Bernardo Silva Admits Cityzens Are 'In Dark Place' As Pep Guardiola Refuses To Surrender

BY Stats Perform

However, Onana insists United's squad will have no problem adapting to the new tactics.

"I did watch [Sporting's game against City] yesterday, it was a great victory for them," the goalkeeper said ahead of United's Europa League clash with PAOK on Thursday. "It's a different system, but my team-mates are all pragmatic.

"I think everyone here is capable of playing in each system, so I don't think this will be an issue for us. We have big players, they will step up."

Meanwhile, ahead of his penultimate match in charge, Van Nistelrooy provided an update on pre-season signing Leny Yoro.

The defender, who is yet to make his competitive debut for the Red Devils, returned to full training on Wednesday having fractured his foot in August.

"He's been managed very well after his injury in pre-season," the interim boss said. "Obviously, we knew it was going to be a long one.

"It's a big moment for him as it's the first time that he's been back in full training. We will bring him back partially over the coming weeks, and look to get him on board as soon as possible."

