Sporting CP 4-1 Man City: Bernardo Silva Admits Cityzens Are 'In Dark Place' As Pep Guardiola Refuses To Surrender

Bernardo Silva acknowledged Manchester City are "in a dark place right now" following their disappointing 4-1 defeat at Sporting CP. (More Football News)
Viktor Gyokeres' hat-trick inspired the Primeira Liga leaders to a commanding victory at Estadio Jose Alvalade, where Ruben Amorim was overseeing his final home game before taking over the reins at Manchester United on November 11.
Injury-hit City, who were without the likes of Rodri, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and John Stones, have now suffered three successive defeats in a season for the first time since April 2018.
Having been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Tottenham, the Citizens also saw their 32-match unbeaten run in the Premier League ended by a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth on Saturday.
And Silva knows he and his team-mates must address the slump quickly.
"At the beginning of the second half, we just gave them too many opportunities to be there and to score goals," the City winger said.
"[It's] disappointing because we're a bit in a dark place right now, and everything looks to be going the wrong way - even when we play well.
"Definitely, we need to look inside, check what we're not doing well and start being better very quickly. Otherwise, it will be difficult to come back from these losses.
"It's football, it's difficult to find reasons for what's happening right now to us.
"Obviously, we need to do better. Our injured players need to come back because we need them. It's just not good enough at the minute."
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola insists he is "not giving up" with the Spaniard relishing the opportunity to put things right.
"I have to try and find an explanation. Sometimes, it is just football. We have to accept it. Life is that, sport is that. Sometimes, we have bad moments, but we face the reality.
"It is a tough challenge, but I am here," the head coach added. "It will be a tough season - we knew that from the start. But this is what it is. I like it, I love it, I want to face it and lift my players.
"Everyone has to try to be better. We are still alive in all competitions, and we continue. I am not giving up."