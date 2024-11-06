Football

Sporting 4-1 Man City: Gyokeres Outshines Haaland In Lisbon - In Pics

Erling Haaland was upstaged by another striker from Scandinavia in the Champions League on Tuesday. While Haaland missed a penalty for Manchester City, Viktor Gyokeres converted two spot kicks as part of his hat trick for Sporting in a 4-1 win for the Portuguese team. Gyokeres, a Sweden international, is one of the hottest strikers in Europe at the moment and now has 21 goals in 17 games for Sporting this season. Haaland is widely regarded as the best striker in the world but he couldn’t put away his penalty after a handball. He stepped up and smashed his effort against the crossbar in the 69th. At the other end, Gyokeres converted his in the 48th to make it 2-1 and did so again in the 80th to make it 4-1 to Sporting.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
2024-25 Champions League soccer Sporting CP Vs Manchester City photo gallery
Champions League 2024-25: Sporting players leave the pitch after match against Manchester City | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Sporting players leave the pitch after the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.

2/10
2024-25 Champions League soccer Sporting CP Vs Manchester City photo_Ruben Amorim
Champions League 2024-25: Sporting players toss coach Ruben Amorim into the air | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sporting players toss coach Ruben Amorim into the air during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.

3/10
2024-25 Champions League soccer Sporting CP Vs Manchester City photo_Viktor Gyoekeres
Champions League 2024-25: Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.

4/10
2024-25 Champions League soccer Sporting CP Vs Manchester City photo_Viktor Gyoekeres
Champions League 2024-25: Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres avoids Manchester City's Jahmai Simpson-Pusey | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, avoids Manchester City's Jahmai Simpson-Pusey to shoot and score his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Sporting CP and Manchester City at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.

5/10
2024-25 Champions League soccer Sporting CP Vs Manchester City photo_Viktor Gyoekeres
Champions League 2024-25: Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres scores from a penalty kick | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres scores from a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.

6/10
2024-25 Champions League soccer Sporting CP Vs Manchester City photo_Erling Haaland
Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City's Erling Haaland shoots and misses a penalty kick | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Erling Haaland shoots and misses a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.

7/10
2024-25 Champions League soccer Sporting CP Vs Manchester City photo_Pep Guardiola
Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.

8/10
2024-25 Champions League soccer Sporting CP Vs Manchester City photo_Josko Gvardiol
Champions League 2024-25: Sporting's Geovany Quenda, front, and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sporting's Geovany Quenda, front, and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.

9/10
2024-25 Champions League soccer Sporting CP Vs Manchester City photos
Champions League 2024-25: Sporting players celebrate after a goal Armando Franca
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sporting players celebrate after a goal during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.

10/10
2024-25 Champions League soccer Sporting CP Vs Manchester City photo_Gyoekeres
Champions League 2024-25: Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Thomas Jack Draca? Italian Cricketer Who Has Registered His Name For IPL Mega Auction 2025
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B Toss Update: Uttarakhand Bat First Against Andhra; Vidarbha Bowl 1st In Nagpur
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update: Assam Opt To Bowl Against Tamil Nadu; Delhi Choose To Bat Against Chandigarh
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A Toss Update: Jammu And Kashmir Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Mumbai Bat 1st
  5. Ranji Trophy Elite Group C Toss Update: MP Opt To Bat Against Bihar; Haryana Bowl Against Punjab
Football News
  1. Liverpool 4-0 Bayer - Diaz Spoils Alonso's Homecoming - In Pics
  2. Real 1-3 Milan: Rossoneri Stun Reigning UCL Holders - In Pics
  3. UCL: 'One Game At A Time', Says Liverpool Boss Arne Slot After Win Over Bayer Leverkusen
  4. Inter Vs Arsenal: Declan Rice To Miss San Siro Trip As Gunners Welcome Back Martin Odegaard
  5. UCL: Arnau Martinez Red 'Decisive' In PSV Defeat, Admit Girona's Michel And Daley Blind
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Brampton Hindu Temple Attack: Jaishankar Says Extremist Forces 'Given Political Space' In Canada
  2. Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants In Kupwara
  3. Gujarat: 3 Workers Dead As Structure Collapses On Bullet Train Route
  4. LDF, UDF Engaging In 'Appeasement Politics' By Opposing Waqf Law Amendment: BJP
  5. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
Entertainment News
  1. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  2. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  3. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  4. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  5. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  4. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  5. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. Mount Fuji Gets Trademark Snowcap After Longest Delay In 130 Years
  3. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  4. What To Know About The Unprecedented Floods That Killed More Than 200 In Spain
  5. Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Wars On Gaza And Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  5. Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  6. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival