Sporting 4-1 Man City: Gyokeres Outshines Haaland In Lisbon - In Pics

Sporting players leave the pitch after the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.
Sporting players toss coach Ruben Amorim into the air during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.
Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.
Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, avoids Manchester City's Jahmai Simpson-Pusey to shoot and score his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Sporting CP and Manchester City at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres scores from a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland shoots and misses a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.
Sporting's Geovany Quenda, front, and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.
Sporting players celebrate after a goal during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.
Sporting's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match between Sporting and Manchester City in Lisbon, Portugal.