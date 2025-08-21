Amine Adli Transfer: Bournemouth Sign From Leverkusen In £25.1m Deal

Bournemouth have clinched a €30m (£25.1m) deal to sign versatile attacker Amine Adli from Bayer Leverkusen.
Adli, who can play across the frontline or as an attacking midfielder, has signed a five-year contract with the Cherries upon becoming their fifth signing of the transfer window.
The Morocco international had been with Leverkusen since 2021, following a spell in France with Toulouse.
He contributed to their unbeaten domestic double-winning campaign under Xabi Alonso in 2023-24, scoring 10 goals and supplying nine assists en route to their Bundesliga and DFL-Pokal triumphs.
Adli found his minutes limited in 2024-25 as he made just 11 starts, compared to 23 the previous campaign, and Wolves and West Ham were linked with him earlier in the transfer window.
But Bournemouth have won the race for the 25-year-old's signature, and he could make his debut against Wolves at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
He told the club's website: "I'm very proud, first of all, to play for a club like Bournemouth. I was looking at my next move and I felt like Bournemouth was the perfect place for me.
"The people around give me a lot of confidence here and I'm very impressed with the facilities. The people at the club are full of love, so I'm very happy and proud to play for Bournemouth and hopefully achieve good things."
Bournemouth also signed winger Ben Gannon-Doak from Liverpool earlier this week, having already brought in Adrien Truffert, Dorde Petrovic and Bafode Diakite.
Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, defenders Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi and winger Dango Ouattara have left Andoni Iraola's side, who lost 4-2 at Liverpool in last Friday's Premier League opener.
Adli is the latest player to leave Leverkusen ahead of the new season, after Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka, Jonathan Tah and Lukas Hradecky.