Albania Vs Spain, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ALB Vs ESP Group B Matchday 3

Here is how, when and where you can watch Albania vs Spain UEFA Euro 2024 Group B Matchday 3 football game

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain's Merino, second right, and his teammate Spain's Joselu take part during a training session at his base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany, Friday, June 21, 2024, ahead of their Group B soccer match against Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Albaina, with hopes still alive after 2-2 draw against Crotaia, are now gearing up to take on the Gorup B winner Spain on Monday, June 24 in the 2024 UEFA European Championship matchday 3 at the Duesseldorf Arena. (More Football News)

Spain, not only secured their spot in the last 16 as the Group B winner, but also remianed the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament. With a 3-0 victory against Croatia and 1-0 against Italy, Luis de la Fuente's side joined Germany and Portugal to become one of the favorites for Euro 2024 title.

Alabania lost their opener against Italy 1-2, and then shared points with Croatia in the second game. But the positive point to be noted from both the defeats is that Sylvinho's side scored the opening goal in the two games.

Ahead of their clash against the formidable Spain, the Albabia coach said, "I'm so happy that we are still competing to get through the group stage. Almost no one believed we would be able compete. Some people were thinking that we would concede three or four goals in each match, but here we are, still in the tournament."

When is Albania Vs Spain, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B Matchday 3?

The Albania Vs Spain UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match will be played on Monday, June 24, at Dusseldorf Arena﻿ at 21:00 CET and (Tuesday 12:30 AM IST)

Where to watch Albania Vs Spain, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B Matchday 3?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

