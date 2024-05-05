Football

Al Nassr 6-0 Al Wedha, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo Delivers Another Hat-Trick

Portugal veteran Ronaldo found the net twice in the first 12 minutes at Al Awal Park before completing his treble after the interval

Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat-trick on Saturday against Al Wedha
Cristiano Ronaldo crafted a decisive hat-trick as Al Nassr hammered Al Wedha 6-0 in Saturday's Saudi Pro League meeting. (More Football News)

Sadio Mane teed up Ronaldo's third finish, as well as an 18th-minute strike from Otavio, who returned the favour for the Senegal international to score on the stroke of half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo against Al-Wehda - X/@AlNassrFC_EN
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 4th Hat-Trick Of Saudi Pro League Season

BY Associated Press

Mohammed Al Fatil added a late sixth as Al Nassr recorded their seventh straight league win since their March 7 loss against Al Raed, moving them back within nine points of leaders Al Hilal.

Jorge Jesus's Al Hilal swept Al Tauwoon aside in a 3-0 away triumph on Friday for their fourth straight victory across all competitions.

Lionel Messi on left and his bodyguard's training video - X/@M10Updates,Intermiamicf
Watch Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Yassine Chueko's Ferocious MMA-Style Training

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium before Saud Abdulhamid and Saleh Alsherhi wrapped up a win that kept Al Hilal in charge of the title race.

There was no such fortune for fifth-placed Al Ittihad as they fell to a third straight defeat in all competitions after a 3-1 loss away against Abha.

Jota levelled after Grzegorz Krychowiak's 57th-minute penalty, only for Hassan Al-Ali and Fabian Noguera to power hosts Abha to a comfortable win.

