Watch Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Yassine Chueko's Ferocious MMA-Style Training

Just like Lionel Messi gives a tough time to defenders worldwide, his own defender always gives a tough time to anyone who tries to come close to the Argentine superstar. (More Football News)
And we got to know the reason behind it recently.
Since his arrival to the US, Yassine Chueko is said to be the man responsible for the personal security of the much revered football superstar who is among the most popular person on the planet.
Chueko is regularly seen around Messi to take care of his security. He is the personal bodyguard of the Argentine in the US. It is Chueko's responsibility that no one breaches the security circle and comes near Messi during the Inter Miami games. He keeps an eye on fans trying to approach the superstar on the field.
Cheuko is in charge of guarding Messi on Inter Miami match days. The man waits for the superstar at the exit of the bus when the Herons travel away for matches.
A recent training video of Chueko has only confirmed how menacing of a figure he is.
In the video going viral on social media, Chueko can be seen training ferociously in the style of an MMA fighter. He can be seen launching powerful kicks and punches along with a few elbows in a short clip making rounds on the internet.
The video has given a glimpse to the fans about the training routine of a man who has been like a shadow to Messi since the former Barcelona great arrived in the US.
There were rumours of Cheuko being a Navy Seal veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, but those turned out to be fake.
Cheuko's skill was tested during Inter Miami's match against LAFC last October. Then a pitch invader was seen running towards Messi only to be intercepted in between and put into a headlock by none other than Cheuko.