Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 4th Hat-Trick Of Saudi Pro League Season

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has 32 league goals this season, two short of Abderrazak Hamdallah's record tally of 34 back in the 2018-19 campaign, with four games still to play

Advertisement

X/@AlNassrFC_EN
Cristiano Ronaldo against Al-Wehda Photo: X/@AlNassrFC_EN
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth hat trick of the Saudi Pro League season as Al-Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda 6-0. (More Football News)

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has 32 league goals this season, two short of Abderrazak Hamdallah's record tally of 34 back in the 2018-19 campaign, with four games still to play.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in Riyadh in the fifth minute after intercepting a poor clearance from goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi.

An arbitration board has mandated Juventus to compensate Cristiano Ronaldo with over $10 million after a salary disagreement involving one of his previous clubs. - File/AP
Cristiano Ronaldo 'Wins' Salary Dispute Against Juventus: Club Ordered To Pay Over $10 Million

BY Associated Press

Seven minutes later, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star grabbed his second, heading home a cross from Marcelo Brozovic. Early in the second half, Ronaldo's shot from just inside the area secured his hat trick in Al-Nassr's seventh successive win.

Advertisement

His fellow Portuguese star Otavio also scored as did Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Mohammed Al-Fatil.

The win moves nine-time Saudi Arabian champion Al-Nassr to nine points behind leader Al-Hilal.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates