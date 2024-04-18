Football

Cristiano Ronaldo 'Wins' Salary Dispute Against Juventus: Club Ordered To Pay Over $10 Million

The 9.8 million euros (USD 10.5 million) that Juventus was ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo is half the amount that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been seeking from the Turin club in back wages

An arbitration board has mandated Juventus to compensate Cristiano Ronaldo with over $10 million after a salary disagreement involving one of his previous clubs. Photo: File/AP
Juventus has been ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo more than USD 10 million by an arbitration board following a salary dispute. (More Football News)

The dispute regarded a move by Juventus players to defer part of their salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 9.8 million euros (USD 10.5 million) that Juventus was ordered to pay Ronaldo is half the amount that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been seeking from the Turin club in back wages.

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at the stadium to play in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals against Al Hilal on Monday. - Photo: X/ @AlNassrFC_EN
Saudi Super Cup Semifinals: Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Two-Match Ban After Red Card For Elbowing Opponent

BY Associated Press

Juventus said in a statement late Wednesday that “with the support of its legal counsel” it's “reviewing the decision made by the arbitration board, reserving all assessments and initiatives to preserve its rights.”

Ronaldo played for Juventus from 2018-21, helping the club to two Serie A titles.

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and the entire club board resigned in 2023 amid an investigation into false accounting — which then resulted in a 10-point penalty for Juventus in Serie A and a ban by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) from Europe for this season.

Ronaldo now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

