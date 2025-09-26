AIFF Super Cup 2025 Draw: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Pooled Together - Check Group And Fixtures

The Super Cup will commence on October 25 with action from Group A as East Bengal FC take on Real Kashmir FC while Mohun Bagan SG face Chennaiyin FC

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Super-Cup-AIFF
Super Cup Trophy Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Derby will light up the group stage of the Super Cup

  • The Super Cup will commence on October 25

  • The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups of four

The Kolkata Derby will light up the group stage of the Super Cup as arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were drawn together on Thursday and the two teams will clash for a third time in less than six months.

The traditional giants have been placed in Group A alongside Chennaiyin FC and Real Kashmir FC, setting the stage for a high-voltage clash, which is likely to be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on October 31.

The Super Cup will commence on October 25 with action from Group A as East Bengal FC take on Real Kashmir FC while Mohun Bagan SG face Chennaiyin FC.

Mohun Bagan will play their three group matches on October 25, 28 and 31, with the derby scheduled on the final day.

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups of four.

Group B consists of FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC and Inter Kashi. Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC form Group C, while Group D has Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC.

Related Content
Related Content

The tournament will be staged in Goa, with the Fatorda Stadium hosting both the opening match and the final.

The derby too will be played at Fatorda, while the remaining games are set to be held either at Bambolim or Tilak Maidan.

The group stage will see 24 matches, which will be played between October 25 and November 6, before a brief break for the November FIFA International Window, when India play Bangladesh (November 18) in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers final round.

The top teams from each of the four groups will progress to the semi-finals, the dates for which, will be announced later.

So far this season, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have met twice -- once in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division and again in the Durand Cup -- with East Bengal emerging victorious on both occasions.

Traditionally held as the final tournament of the season, the Super Cup this time will mark the beginning of the domestic calendar.

The winners will earn a berth in the AFC Champions League 2 qualifiers for the 2026-27 season.

Full list of teams:

  • Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, Real Kashmir

  • Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi

  • Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala

  • Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC

Kalinga Super Cup 2025 Fixtures:

Date Fixture Time
25-Oct East Bengal FC vs Real Kashmir FC 5:00 PM
25-Oct Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM
26-Oct NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi 5:00 PM
26-Oct FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM
27-Oct Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC 5:00 PM
27-Oct Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC 7:30 PM
28-Oct Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC 5:00 PM
28-Oct Mohun Bagan SG vs Real Kashmir FC 7:30 PM
29-Oct Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC 5:00 PM
29-Oct FC Goa vs Inter Kashi 7:30 PM
30-Oct Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club 5:00 PM
30-Oct Rajasthan United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM
31-Oct Real Kashmir FC vs Chennaiyin FC 5:00 PM
31-Oct Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC 7:30 PM
1-Nov Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC 5:00 PM
1-Nov FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM
2-Nov Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Punjab FC 5:00 PM
2-Nov Gokulam Kerala FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM
3-Nov Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FC 5:00 PM
3-Nov Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM
5-Nov Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC 5:00 PM
5-Nov Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club 7:30 PM
6-Nov Rajasthan United FC vs Hyderabad FC 5:00 PM
6-Nov Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 PM

Despite 12 ISL clubs taking part in the Super Cup. Odisha FC have decided to withdraw from the tournament.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  2. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4s: Taskin Ahmed Wags Finger After Dismissing Mohammad Nawaz - Watch

  5. IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara In Line To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  2. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  3. 60 Detained After Communal Clash In Gandhinagar’s Bahiyal Village Over WhatsApp Post

  4. Rahul Gandhi Releases ‘Most Backward Justice Manifesto’ Ahead of Bihar Elections

  5. Late Night Summons, Hidden Camera And More | Inside Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  3. Sri Lanka Monastery Cable Cart Crash Kills 7 Monks

  4. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand