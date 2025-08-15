AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch For Mohun Bagan, FC Goa's Groups

Here is all you need to know about the draw ceremony for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 group stage, involving Indian clubs Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa: preview, pots, qualification and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
A total of 32 teams will vie for the AFC Champions League Two trophy. Photo: X/FC Goa
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 group stage draw to be held in Kuala Lumpur on August 15

  • Mohun Bagan in Pot 3, FC Goa in Pot 4 of West region

  • Two Indian clubs cannot be drawn in same group

Indian football faithfuls will be eager to find out the opponents and fixtures of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa, the two teams from the country among the 16 clubs in the West region, for the AFC Champions League (ACL) Two 2025-26 group stage. The draw ceremony will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday (August 15, 2025). Watch the ACL Two draw live online today.

While Mohun Bagan qualified directly by virtue of winning the League Shield in the previous season, FC Goa had to go through a playoff round to qualify for the group stages. Former India head coach Manolo Marquez's men scripted a superb 2-1 win over Oman’s Al-Seeb Club in their preliminary stage clash at Fatorda on Wednesday to advance.

AFC Champions League Two match ball. - Asian Football Confederation
What Is AFC Champions League Two? Format, Indian Clubs, Key Facts - Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Mohun Bagan are in Pot 3 and FC Goa in Pot 4 of the West region. Each of the four pots has four teams and according to the country protection principle of the tournament, the Mariners and Gaurs cannot be clubbed in the same group. Check out the full pots below:

AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Pots For West Region

Pot 1: Sepahan SC (Iran), Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia), Al Wasl (UAE), Al Ahli (Qatar)

Pot 2: Esteghlal FC (Iran), PFC Andijon (Uzbekistan), Al Zawraa SC (Iraq), Al Hussein (Jordan)

Pot 3: Al Muharraq SC (Bahrain), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (India), FC Istiklol (Tajikistan), FK Arkadag (Turkmenistan)

Pot 4: Al Wehdat (Jordan), Al Khaldiya SC (Bahrain), FC Goa (India), Ahal FC (Turkmenistan)

Just like the West region, the East one also has 16 teams split into four pots and the draw for that, too will be held as part of the ceremony.

The group stage of ACL Two is scheduled to conclude on December 24, 2025 before moving into the round of 16 between February 10-19, 2026. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are set for March 3-12 and April 7-15 respectively, with the final pencilled in for May 16, 2026.

Apart from the ACL Two, the official draw ceremony for the Asian Champions League Elite's league stage will also be held on Friday, after the ACL Two draw concludes.

AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Draw: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 draw be held?

The AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 draw will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday, August 15, 2025 at 12:30pm IST.

Where will the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 draw be telecast and live streamed?

The AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 draw will be live streamed on The AFC Hub YouTube channel. It will not telecast on any TV channel in India.

Published At:
