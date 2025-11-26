FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Gaurs Set For Must-Win Group D Clash

FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Group D also includes the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. Catch all the action from the continental football clash at the Al-Zawra Stadium in Baghdad, Iraq

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al-Zawraa Vs FC Goa Live Score AFC Champions League 2 2025-26 Group D ALZ Vs FCG Updates
FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: The Gaurs faced a 0-2 defeat against the Iraq Stars League runners-up in their campaign opener. Photo: Indian Super League
FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League 2 group D match between FC Goa and Al-Zawraa SC at the Al-Zawra Stadium in Baghdad, Iraq on Wednesday (November 26, 2025). The Gaurs faced a 0-2 defeat against the Iraq Stars League runners-up in their campaign opener, and are now seeking points in the challenging away fixture. With four matches played, Goa enter this game knowing that their chances of advancing are remote but still alive, and winning both of their remaining games is the only way to stay in the race. Al Zawraa, too, find themselves in a must-win situation, setting the stage for a tense, competitive night in West Asia. Track the live scores and updates from the continental football match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: FCG Starting XI!

FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Streaming Details!

The FC Goa vs Al-Zawraa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.

FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Hey All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are back with another football blog, featuring FC Goa against Iraq's Al-Zawraa SC in Baghdad. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

  4. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

  5. 'Wanted India To Grovel': Shukri Conrad's Comment Overshadows South Africa's Historic Test Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  2. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  3. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  4. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  5. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  3. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

Latest Stories

  1. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

  2. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  6. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  7. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  8. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old