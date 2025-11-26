FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Gaurs Set For Must-Win Group D Clash
FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Group D also includes the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. Catch all the action from the continental football clash at the Al-Zawra Stadium in Baghdad, Iraq
FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: The Gaurs faced a 0-2 defeat against the Iraq Stars League runners-up in their campaign opener. Photo: Indian Super League
FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League 2 group D match between FC Goa and Al-Zawraa SC at the Al-Zawra Stadium in Baghdad, Iraq on Wednesday (November 26, 2025). The Gaurs faced a 0-2 defeat against the Iraq Stars League runners-up in their campaign opener, and are now seeking points in the challenging away fixture. With four matches played, Goa enter this game knowing that their chances of advancing are remote but still alive, and winning both of their remaining games is the only way to stay in the race. Al Zawraa, too, find themselves in a must-win situation, setting the stage for a tense, competitive night in West Asia. Track the live scores and updates from the continental football match with us.
LIVE UPDATES
FC Goa Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: FCG Starting XI!
Our starting XI for the last away test of the ACL 2 Group Stage against Al Zawraa SC. ⚡️