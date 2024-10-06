AC Milan Vs Fiorentina, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Has No Intention Of Changing Winning Formula

Paulo Fonseca has no intention of changing a winning side, believing continuity is the key for Milan as they prepare to face Fiorentina. (More Football News)
Milan went without a win in their first three Serie A matches under Fonseca, but look to have found their groove in the league after winning each of the last three.
The Portuguese head coach is aiming to rack up four consecutive Serie A wins for just the second time in his career (after July-August 2020 with Roma), but Milan do go into this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
Fonseca looks set to stick with the side which won the derby with Inter and also beat Lecce last time out, meaning a return to the starting lineup for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who started on the bench against the Bundesliga champions.
"Continuity is important right now," Fonseca told reporters.
"If the squad is in good form, it's important to keep as many players as possible in the 11 starters. That's not because I don't have faith in the others, but right now, I believe it is important to have a base.
"Morata is fine, he will play [on Sunday]."
Fonseca's stance means Strahinja Pavlovic will likely remain on the bench, despite the Serbian defender impressing when he played the full 90 minutes in the three league games prior to the derby.
"It is important to have stability mainly in defence," Fonseca added. "[Matteo] Gabbia and [Fikayo] Tomori have played some great games and I think Pavlovic must continue to work because he will have opportunities," Fonseca said.
"The two central players, Gabbia and Tomori, are doing well, and I think it's important to continue like this."
Milan were outplayed in the first half against Leverkusen on Tuesday, having only one shot compared to the hosts' 10, with six of those shots on target, though they did improve after conceding early in the second half.
The Rossoneri have now won just one of their last seven away Champions League games, also drawing three and losing three, so despite their positive league run, Fonseca is still looking for big improvements in his squad.
"Leverkusen are one of the strongest teams in Europe. We are in a period of growth," he said.
"Winning against Inter and Lecce doesn't mean we have arrived, we need to grow a lot. We are improving, but we have a lot more to improve. The real Milan is not yet close. We have to do more.
"We can have the same attitude as in the second half in Germany, but maybe the way of playing will be different because Fiorentina mark man to man, so our style will be different."