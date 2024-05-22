AC Milan Defender Simon Kjaer To Leave Club At The End Of Season

Milan defender Simon Kjaer will leave the Serie A club at the end of the current campaign, he announced on Tuesday. (More Football News)
The 35-year-old Denmark captain arrived at the San Siro in January 2020 on loan from Sevilla before signing a permanent deal at the end of that season.
In a video shared on Milan's page on the social media platform X, Kjaer said: "This is my club. It's my place. It always will be.
"My time here was the pride and dream that gave me great joy and a lot of satisfaction in my career and life.
Kjaer played 120 matches for the club and won the Serie A title in 2022, but has struggled with injuries this season, managing just 24 appearances in all competitions.