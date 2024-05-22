Football

AC Milan Defender Simon Kjaer To Leave Club At The End Of Season

The 35-year-old Denmark captain arrived at the San Siro in January 2020 on loan from Sevilla before signing a permanent deal at the end of that season

Milan's Simon Kjaer
info_icon

Milan defender Simon Kjaer will leave the Serie A club at the end of the current campaign, he announced on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The 35-year-old Denmark captain arrived at the San Siro in January 2020 on loan from Sevilla before signing a permanent deal at the end of that season.

Salernitana's Giulio Maggiore, center right, and Verona's Juan Cabal battle for the ball. - AP
Serie A: Hellas Verona Secures League Status For Another Year With Victory Over Salernitana

BY Associated Press

In a video shared on Milan's page on the social media platform X, Kjaer said: "This is my club. It's my place. It always will be.

"My time here was the pride and dream that gave me great joy and a lot of satisfaction in my career and life.

Kjaer played 120 matches for the club and won the Serie A title in 2022, but has struggled with injuries this season, managing just 24 appearances in all competitions.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Varanasi, Modi Recalls Decade-old Late Mulayam’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys' Remark To Corner Opposition
  2. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  3. Molestation Charge Against Bengal Guv: Kolkata Police Issues Summons To 4 Raj Bhavan Officials
  4. SC Dismisses Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict Uphelding Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
Entertainment News
  1. Everything About Scarlett Johansson 'Her' Controversy: SAG-AFTRA's Advocacy, OpenAI's Response, And AI's Impact On Actor Rights And Gendered Interactions
  2. Nancy Tyagi Reveals It Would Be ‘Amazing’ To Create ‘Something Special’ For Sonam Kapoor
  3. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  4. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  5. Chris Pratt Says His 2 Daughters Know ‘Exactly What To Do To Control’ Him
Sports News
  1. Parveen Hooda's Suspension To Take Away India's Hangzhou Asian Games Bronze
  2. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  3. FIH Pro League European Leg Preview: Indian Men Look To Test Paris Olympics Preparation
  4. IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: SRK Poses For Fans After KKR Thrash SRH To Walk Into Final
  5. BCCI Needs MS Dhoni's Help For Convincing Stephen Fleming To Take Up India's Head Coach Job
World News
  1. Everything About Scarlett Johansson 'Her' Controversy: SAG-AFTRA's Advocacy, OpenAI's Response, And AI's Impact On Actor Rights And Gendered Interactions
  2. Comcast Launches StreamSaver Bundle: Netflix, Apple TV Plus, And Peacock For $15/month
  3. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  4. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  5. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Sports News Highlights May 21: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi