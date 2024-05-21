Football

Serie A: Hellas Verona Secures League Status For Another Year With Victory Over Salernitana

Marco Baroni's men are four points clear of the relegation zone with one game to go

AP
Salernitana's Giulio Maggiore, center right, and Verona's Juan Cabal battle for the ball. Photo: AP
info_icon

Verona secured a place in next year's Serie A after beating Salernitana 2-1 on Monday. (More Football News)

Marco Baroni's men are four points clear of the relegation zone with one game to go.

Salernitana and Sassuolo are already down and Verona's win means Udinese, Empoli, Frosinone and Cagliari are fighting to avoid joining them.

CONCACAF Nations League: USA vs Mexico - | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Copa America 2024: United States Announce Training Camp Roster Ahead of Continental Tournament

BY Associated Press

Verona's third win in five games was timely given its last league match is against champion Inter Milan, which has lost only twice all season.

Tomas Suslov's second goal in the league was the opener, and Darko Lazovic crossed for Michael Folorunsho to poke home from close range on the stroke of halftime.

Giulio Maggiore scored a consolation for the home side in the final minute.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: Bird-Hit By Emirates Flight Kills Over 30 Flamingos, Carcasses Found Across Ghatkopar
  2. Heatwave: Delhi's Logs Over 47 Deg C Again, Alert In Hilltown Shimla, Schools Closed In Several States
  3. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: AAP MP Threatens To Take Delhi Ministers To Court For 'Spreading Lies' Against Her
  4. 29 Flamingos Found Dead In Mumbai
  5. Calcutta HC Judge Chitta Ranjan Dash Reveals He Is 'Ready To Go Back To RSS' After Retirement
Entertainment News
  1. 'What An Honour': Sushmita Sen Celebrates 30 Years Of Winning Miss Universe Crown
  2. Harry Styles And Taylor Russell Have Reportedly Called It Quits After A Year Of Dating, Here's Why
  3. Mohanlal Turns 64: Mammootty And Prithviraj Sukumaran Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To The Superstar
  4. Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Turns Heads In A DIY Sequined Saree For Her Second Look, Sonam Kapoor Labels It 'Best Outfit'
  5. Priyanka Chopra Dons New Haircut, Looks Stunning As She Poses With Anne Hathaway At An Event
Sports News
  1. Serie A: Hellas Verona Secures League Status For Another Year With Victory Over Salernitana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  3. World Para Athletic Championships: India's Ekta Bhyan Clinches Gold In Club Throw - Watch
  4. Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Names His Argentina Squad For Friendlies - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. French Sports Minister Demands Sanctions After Monaco Player Covers Anti-Homophobia Badge
World News
  1. UN Security Council Rejects Russia-Backed Resolution On Banning Weapons In Space
  2. US Slams 'Outrageous' Decision, Belgium Hails 'Crucial Step' | World Reacts To ICC's Arrest Warrants
  3. Indian-Origin Delivery Driver Jailed In Singapore For Stealing Meat Products
  4. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  5. Buffalo Wild Wings Unlimited 'All-You-Can-Eat' Boneless Wings And Fries Deal For Just $19.99!
Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: 5 Worst Spells So Far - From Kwena Maphaka's Horror Debut To Mohit Sharma's Record
  2. IPL 2024: Top 5 Bowling Spells From League Stage Ft Jasprit Bumrah And Sandeep Sharma
  3. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Big Undercurrent In Our Favour', Says Congress Chief Kharge; PM's Rallies In Bihar, UP Today
  6. Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu Look Sharp In Their Tuxedo Looks At 'Horizon: An American Saga' Screening
  7. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  8. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head