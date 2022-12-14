FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Tata Steel Named As Official Partner Of The World Cup

Tata Steel Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hockey India to become an Official Partner of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. (More Hockey News)

The 15th edition of the Hockey Men's World Cup will take place in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela from January 13 to January 29, 2023, a Tata Steel press release on Wednesday said.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: "As a committed and long-term patron of sports in India, Tata Steel takes pride in being associated with the Hockey Men’s World Cup once again. The state of Odisha has come to be recognised as a hub of the National sport, and Tata Steel is honoured to be part of the journey. We wish the tournament all the very best and hope it would encourage more youngsters to take up this sport in the future."

"We are delighted to welcome Tata Steel into our family as an Official Partner for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela. Tata Steel has made tremendous contribution in promoting Indian hockey, elevating the sport to new heights, and making this World Cup even greater. We look forward to a fruitful association," said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey on the collaboration.

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela will be the fourth time that India will be hosting the prestigious tournament after having played hosts in 1982 in Bombay, 2010 in New Delhi, and 2018 in Odisha.

A total of 16 nations will take part in the tournament.