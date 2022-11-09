Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar World Cup Ambassador Khalid Salman Denounces Homosexuality

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, an ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has denounced homosexuality, as controversies surrounding the World Cup continue to grow.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place in Qatar from November 20.
FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place in Qatar from November 20. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 10:01 am

An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians. (More Football News)

Former Qatari national team player Khalid Salman told a German reporter in an interview that being gay is “haram,” or forbidden in Arabic, and that he has a problem with children seeing gay people.

Excerpts of the television interview were shown Monday on the ZDF news program Heute Journal. The full interview, which is part of a documentary, will be shown Tuesday on ZDF. Germany’s interior minister condemned Salman’s remarks.

“Of course such comments are terrible, and that is the reason why we are working on things in Qatar hopefully improving,” Nancy Faeser said Tuesday.

About 1.2 million international visitors are expected in Qatar for the tournament, which has faced criticism and skepticism ever since the gas-rich emirate was selected as host by FIFA in December 2010. Concerns about LGBTQ tourists attending the World Cup have also been expressed for a long time. In the interview, Salman also said that homosexuality “is a spiritual harm.”

“During the World Cup, many things will come here to the country. Let’s talk about gays,” Salman said in English, which is simultaneously dubbed into German in the TV segment. “The most important thing is, everybody will accept that they come here. But they will have to accept our rules.”

The interview was cut short by a media officer of the World Cup organizing committee after Salman expressed his views on homosexuals, ZDF reported.

Faeser, who is also responsible for sports, said when she visited Qatar a week ago that the country’s prime minister had given her a “safety guarantee” for fans “no matter where they come from, whom they love and what they believe in.”

Related stories

La Liga 2022-23: 10-Man Barcelona Come Back From Behind To Beat CA Osasuna 2-1

Canada Soccer To Reveal 2022 FIFA World Cup Squad On Sunday

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Announce 26-Man Squad For Mega Event In Qatar

Faeser said there has been no change to that stance from the prime minister, who is also Qatar’s interior minister. She plans to go ahead with a trip to Germany’s opening World Cup match against Japan.

Last month, Germany’s ambassador to Qatar was summoned by the government thereafter Faeser appeared to criticize the country for its human rights record.

Tags

Sports FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Qatar Germany National Football Team Argentina National Football Team Brazil National Football Team England National Football Team Spain National Football Team Khalid Salman
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read