Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
tunisia
Tunisia
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Love' Detail On Belgium's World Cup Jersey Blocked By FIFA

FIFA has rejected the request to have 'Love' detail on Belgium team jerseys as it draws a resemblance to a rave festival.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup Getty Images
img
AP
UPDATED 22 Nov 2022 8:24 am

FIFA has denied Belgium’s request to wear team jerseys with a “Love” label at the World Cup in Qatar because of a commercial link to a rave festival. (More Football News)

Multi-color detail on the white shirt was described as a “symbol for mutual values on diversity, equality and inclusivity” at the September launch by Belgium’s signature electronic music event Tomorrowland.

But FIFA rules on team uniforms and equipment forced Belgium to change its World Cup plans for its first alternate jersey to the traditional red.

“We had to skip it for commercial reasons because of referring to Tomorrowland,” the Belgian soccer federation said Monday.

FIFA declined to comment on its ruling regarding the second-choice jersey, which was made several weeks ago.

The decision emerged Monday after FIFA flexed its power to crack down on Belgium and six other European teams for wanting their captains to wear the “One Love” armband with a multi-colored, heart-shaped logo in Qatar. The teams backed down when FIFA threatened instant yellow cards for each captain.

The armband, which breaks FIFA equipment rules, was to support a Dutch anti-discrimination campaign that drew attention to the host nation’s record on human rights. The “One Love” campaign highlighted little-known FIFA rules that Belgium also fell foul of.

All 32 World Cup teams had to seek FIFA approval for designs and colors of three contrasting team uniforms months ahead of the tournament. FIFA has now approved the white Belgium jersey with the same colored trim but the “Love” label covered up on the inside of the collar.

“In principle we could play in it (at the World Cup),” the Belgian soccer federation said, “but meanwhile we chose to play in red for the group-stage matches.”

Belgium starts its Group F program against Canada on Wednesday. The 2018 World Cup semifinalists then play Morocco and Croatia, the losing finalist from four years ago.

A similar case enforced by European soccer body UEFA last year saw Ajax denied permission to include a “Three Little Birds” motif on a shirt inspired by reggae music icon Bob Marley for Champions League games.

Ajax could wear the black shirt with gold, red and green trim to honor its fans’ anthem but UEFA ruled the motif had to be removed from the back of the shirt.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale Scores As Wales And USA Share Spoils

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Ride On Bukayo Saka's Brace To Hammer Iran 6-2

I-League 2022-23: Aizawl FC Register First Win Of The Season

