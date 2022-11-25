Friday, Nov 25, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iranian Pro-Government Fans Clash With Anti-Government Fans Outside Stadium in Qatar

Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan, 'Woman Life Freedom'.

A fan holds a jersey with the name of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died while in police custody in Iran.
A fan holds a jersey with the name of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died while in police custody in Iran. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 25 Nov 2022 4:15 pm

Iran's political turmoil cast a shadow also over Iran's second match at the World Cup on Friday, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar. (More Football News)

Unlike in their first match against England, the Iran players sang along to their national anthem before the match against Wales as some fans in the stadium wept.

Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country's protest movement, "Woman, Life, Freedom."

Small mobs of men angrily chanted "The Islamic Republic of Iran" at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media outside the stadium.

Shouting matches erupted outside the security checkpoint between fans screaming "Women, Life, Freedom" and others shouting back "The Islamic Republic."

Many female fans were visibly shaken as Iranian government supporters surrounded them with national flags and filmed them on their phones.

One 35-year-old woman named Maryam, who like other Iran fans declined to give her last name for fear of government reprisals, started to cry as shouting men blowing horns surrounded her and filmed her face up close. She had the words "Woman Life Freedom" painted on her face. 

Another woman named Vanya, 21, who lives in Qatar, said she was terrified to ever go back to Iran after what she experienced outside the stadium on Friday. 

"I'm genuinely afraid for my safety here," she said.

A group of fans wearing hats emblazoned with the name of the Iranian former soccer player Voria Ghafori, who was arrested in Iran on Thursday, said they had their hats stolen by government supporters.

"It's obvious that the match had become very politicised this week. You can see people from the same country who hate each other," said Mustafa, a 40-year-old Iran fan. 

"I think the arrest of Voria has also affected society in Iran a lot."

Some anti-government fans waved signs in support of the protest movement at Iran's first match against England earlier this week. Before that match, Iran's players remained silent as their national anthem played. On Friday, they sang along.

The unrest in Iran was spurred by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police. 

It first focused on the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women, but has since morphed into one of the most serious threats to the Islamic Republic since the chaotic years following its founding.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Iran National Football Team Wales National Football Team Qatar Mahsa Amini Human Rights
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Breel Embolo Strike Enough For Switzerland To Beat Cameroon 1-0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Must Look To Conquer Nerves Before Senegal Tie

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Vs Ecuador Could See An All-Striker Battle

FIFA World Cup 2022: Alireza Beiranvand's Injury May Force Hossein Hosseini To Step In Against Wales

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch England Vs USA, Group B Football Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Aware Of USA Threat

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium Minister Hadja Lahbib Wears 'One Love' Armband

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Remains Silent Publicly Before Brazil's Game Vs Serbia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada Have To Wait Longer For Their First WC Win

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spotlight On Olivier Giroud,...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iranian Pro-Government Fans...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Singing Street Marshals Are...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Arab Support Behind Tunisia...