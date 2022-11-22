Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
tunisia
Tunisia
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale Scores As Wales And USA Share Spoils

Gareth Bale salvaged a 1-1 draw against the USA by scoring a penalty in the 82nd minute.

Gareth Bale scored his first FIFA World Cup goal.
Gareth Bale scored his first FIFA World Cup goal. Twitter (@FIFAWorldCup)
img
AP
UPDATED 22 Nov 2022 8:14 am

A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious. (More Football News | Results)

“You feel like you have the game and you’re going to win the game,” midfielder Brenden Aaronson said. “It’s a punch in the face.”

Tim Weah put the Americans ahead in the 36th minute off a pass from Christian Pulisic, scoring in front a crowd that included his father, former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the United States had only to close out the final minutes. But Brennan Johnson made a throw-in that Aaron Ramsey cut back to Bale, who had his back to the goal near the penalty spot. Zimmerman’s sliding tackle took out Bale’s left leg, and Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim pointed to the penalty spot.

“He probably just puts his leg not for the ball but to try and get in the way of me hitting the ball,” Zimmerman said. “So I kind of went through him and I think I still got the ball. But clever move — I wish I would have seen him out of the corner my eye.”

Shooting in front of the Red Wall of supporters, Bale sent his kick past goalkeeper Matt Turner for his 41st goal in 109 international appearances, salvaging a point for Wales in its first World Cup match since 1958.

“Obviously, a difficult game,” Bale said. “First half was not how we wanted to play and the United States played really well. We played quite poorly.”

Next up for the United States is a high-profile matchup Friday against England, which opened with a 6-2 rout of Iran. Wales faces the Iranians.

The top two teams advance.

“It think it’s pretty clear — a disappointing result for us,” Turner said.

Weah, just 22, was part of a new-look American team that is the tournament’s second-youngest.

Yunus Musah, at 19 years, 358 days the youngest American to start a Cup match, started the move to Weah’s goal when he headed the ball to Josh Sargent at the midfield stripe. Sargent dished off to Pulisic, who burst up the middle of the field. On his fourth touch Pulisic rolled the ball ahead to Weah, who timed his run perfectly to break in ahead of Neco Williams.

From near the penalty spot, Weah used the side of his right foot to poke the ball over the left thigh of sliding goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey for his fourth goal in 26 international appearances.

“It’s a dream come true for every attacker, for every player to score in a World Cup,” Weah said, “and I did that tonight in front of my fans, my teammates, my family.”

In the 750th international U.S. match, the Americans started a U.S. Cup record 10 players from European clubs, with only Zimmerman from Major League Soccer. DeAndre Yedlin, who entered in the 74th minute, was the only American with previous World Cup experience.

Sargent nearly put the Americans ahead in the 10th minute when he hit a post with a header from Antonee Robinson’s cross.

After the U.S. dominated the first half with 66% possession, Wales switched to a three-man attack and had 67% in the first 15 minutes of the second. Ben Davies’ header in the 64th minute was pushed over the crossbar by a leaping Turner.

The match was played in the Arabian desert west of Doha at rebuilt Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, lit in brilliant colors and featuring an exterior facade meant to replicate undulating sand dunes. The U.S. Soccer Federation sold about 3,300 tickets, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was on hand in the crowd of 43,418.

“The nerves were there,” Pulisic said. “Now we have to figure out how to put that together for 90 minutes.”

Tags
Sports Fifa Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Gareth Bale Wales National Football Team USA National Football Team Timothy Weah Christian Pulisic Josh Sargent
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran Team Make Powerful...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Love' Detail On Belgium's...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale Scores As Wales...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Ride On Bukayo...

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Ride On Bukayo Saka's Brace To Hammer Iran 6-2

FIFA World Cup 2022: England And Iran Fans Experience Delay Due To Ticketing App Problem

FIFA World Cup 2022: Pre-World Cup Interview Won't Impact Portugal Team, Says Cristiano Ronaldo

Advertisement

Other top stories

City Of Kolkata Gears Up For The Biggest Football Tournament - FIFA World Cup 2022

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Why The West Must Stop Hypocrisy Of Bashing Qatar

International

Fifa World Cup 2022: Not Just Beer, There’s A Strict No On Many Other Things Too In Qatar

Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Gambles On Qatar World Cup To Restore Pride

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Star Karim Benzema Ruled Out Of Qatar World Cup With Thigh Injury

Sports

FIFA World Cup Great Moments: Luis Suárez Bites Giorgio Chiellini

Sports

FIFA World Cup Great Moments: Frank Lampard’s ‘Ghost Goal’ Against Germany

Sports

FIFA World Cup Great Moments: Pelé Lifting His 3rd World Cup Before Turning 30

Sports

FIFA World Cup Great Moments: The Zidane Headbutt

Sports

More FIFA World Cup News