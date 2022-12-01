Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Breezy Portugal Aim At Winning Group, Avoiding Brazil In Round Of 16

01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
belgium
Belgium
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
morocco
Morocco
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
spain
Spain
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
germany
Germany
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
portugal
Portugal
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
uruguay
Uruguay
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
switzerland
Switzerland
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
brazil
Brazil
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
usa
USA
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
australia
Australia
Full Table
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
1
saudi arabia
Mexico
2
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
0
poland
Argentina
2
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
1
australia
Denmark
0
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
1
tunisia
France
0
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
0
wales
England
3
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
0
iran
USA
1
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Qatar
0
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
1
ecuador
Senegal
2
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
2
portugal
Uruguay
0
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
1
brazil
Switzerland
0
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Portugal needs one point in its last Group H match against South Korea on Friday to guarantee first place. In doing so, they will avoid facing Brazil in early knockouts.

Portugal teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate after their win over Uruguay.
Portugal teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate after their win over Uruguay. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 01 Dec 2022 3:29 pm

Back-to-back wins. Qualification with a game to spare. Cristiano Ronaldo already among the goal scorers. The group stage could hardly have gone any better for Portugal at the World Cup. (More Football News)

There's still one loose end to tie up.

Portugal needs a point in its last Group H match against South Korea on Friday to guarantee finishing in first place. That might come with a perk — avoiding Brazil in the last 16.

“If we had to face each other, it would be a game between two great teams,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. 

“But our wish, and Brazil's, is that we meet later on.”

After the 2-0 win over Uruguay on Sunday, Santos said he wasn't planning to rest too many key players against South Korea. Ronaldo may be an exception.

Three games in nine days could prove to be too much for the 37-year-old striker, who hasn't played significant minutes this season for Manchester United — the English team which recently terminated its contract with Ronaldo after his explosive pre-World Cup interview blasting the club's manager, owners and even his teammates.

Ronaldo missed team training on Wednesday, instead completing a session in the gym, and there's a chance he is saved for the last 16. That would give the likes of Gonçalo Ramos or Andre Silva a rare chance to start up front.

Also set to be missing are center back Danilo Pereira, who broke three ribs in training last week, and left back Nuno Mendes, who was substituted in the first half against Uruguay because of a muscle injury.

If selected, playmaker Bruno Fernandes will look to continue his strong form that has seen him score two goals — one of them contested by Ronaldo against Uruguay — and set up two others.

South Korea needs a win as well as a favor in the other game taking place concurrently, between Ghana and Uruguay, to join Portugal in advancing from the group.

A win for Ghana, which is in second place on three points — three behind Portugal and two clear of South Korea and Uruguay, means the South Koreans cannot qualify whatever their result at Education City Stadium outside Doha.

Son Heung-min has yet to score at the tournament for South Korea, which followed a 0-0 draw against Uruguay with a wild 3-2 loss to Ghana. Son, though, doesn't seem to be too affected by wearing a protective mask after sustaining multiple fractures around his left eye in a challenge while playing for Tottenham in the Champions League.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Portugal National Football Team South Korea National Football Team Cristiano Ronaldo Son Heung-min Brazil National Football Team Bruno Fernandes
