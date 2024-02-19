Roy Hodgson is stepping down as manager of Crystal Palace, the Premier League team said Monday. The 76-year-old former England coach was hospitalized last week after falling ill during a training session, amid reports that Palace was about to replace him as manager. (More Football News)
“I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead,” Hodgson said in a statement by Palace, “and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.”
Palace said Hodgson, the oldest person to ever manage a Premier League team, has left the hospital and was “doing well.” Two members of his coaching staff — Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington — were due to take charge of the team for its Premier League match at Everton later Monday.
Austrian coach Oliver Glasner, who led Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League title in 2022, has been heavily touted as the likely replacement for Hodgson.
Hodgson was in his second spell in charge of Palace, having returned in March last year and comfortably steering the team to safety in the Premier League after a poor run of form under predecessor Patrick Vieira. He was also Palace manager from September 2017 to May 2021.
“This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day," Hodgson said.
Hodgson didn't say whether he would be retiring from soccer management. When he left after his first spell as Palace, he said he would not be coming back to the sport — only to be hired by Watford eight months later. Palace chairman Steve Parish said Hodgson “has a special place” in the club's history.
“After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders,” Parish said. “That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.”