Manchester City's Rodri, center, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
The ball hits the hand of Chelsea's Levi Colwill during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, misses a chance to score as Chelsea's Axel Disai challenges during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino, left, reacts as he stands on the touchline alongside Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp hugs Liverpool's Cody Gakpo as he celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. Liverpool won 4-1.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.