English Premier League: Manchester City Hold Chelsea 1-1, Mohamed Salah Makes Scoring Return For Liverpool

In the much-awaited English Premier League 2023-24 derby of the day, Manchester City drew with Chelsea 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, thanks to a late Rodri strike. Raheem Sterling had put the visitors ahead in the 42nd minute, and it looked like Chelsea's game for the longest time, but Rodri struck late to draw parity for City. The Spanish midfielder's 83rd-minute goal rescued a point for City, who stayed in third place in the standings behind Liverpool and Arsenal. Chelsea, meanwhile, slumped to the 10th spot. Earlier, Mohamed Salah made a scoring return for Liverpool as the EPL leaders routed Brentford 4-1. Salah had been out for a month since sustaining a hamstring injury at the Africa Cup of Nations. He came on as a substitute just before halftime at the Gtech Community Stadium and struck his 19th goal of the season in all competitions in the 68th minute.