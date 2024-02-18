Sports

English Premier League: Manchester City Hold Chelsea 1-1, Mohamed Salah Makes Scoring Return For Liverpool

In the much-awaited English Premier League 2023-24 derby of the day, Manchester City drew with Chelsea 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, thanks to a late Rodri strike. Raheem Sterling had put the visitors ahead in the 42nd minute, and it looked like Chelsea's game for the longest time, but Rodri struck late to draw parity for City. The Spanish midfielder's 83rd-minute goal rescued a point for City, who stayed in third place in the standings behind Liverpool and Arsenal. Chelsea, meanwhile, slumped to the 10th spot. Earlier, Mohamed Salah made a scoring return for Liverpool as the EPL leaders routed Brentford 4-1. Salah had been out for a month since sustaining a hamstring injury at the Africa Cup of Nations. He came on as a substitute just before halftime at the Gtech Community Stadium and struck his 19th goal of the season in all competitions in the 68th minute.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 18, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Manchester City's Rodri, center, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

1/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

The ball hits the hand of Chelsea's Levi Colwill during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

2/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, misses a chance to score as Chelsea's Axel Disai challenges during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement
3/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino, left, reacts as he stands on the touchline alongside Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement
4/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

Advertisement
5/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Brentford vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Brentford vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp hugs Liverpool's Cody Gakpo as he celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. Liverpool won 4-1.

Advertisement
6/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Brentford vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Brentford vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

7/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Brentford vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Brentford vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

8/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Brentford vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Brentford vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

9/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Brentford vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2023-24: Brentford vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement