ZIM Vs PAK, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Zimbabwe In Deep Trouble As Pakistan Keep Up The Pressure In Bulawayo

Follow the live scores, updates and ball-by-ball commentary from the ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI match, right here

PAK skipper Mohammad Rizwan (right) poses with the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series trophy alongside ZIM captain Craig Irvine. Photo: X/TheRealPCB
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, in Bulawayo on Sunday (November 24, 2024). Streaming | Cricket News)

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Sunday, November 24.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Haseebullah Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Live Streaming

When to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first ODI match will be played on Sunday, November 24, at Queens Sports Club at 1:00pm IST.

Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match?

Unfortunately, there will be no official live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024 for Indian cricket fans. However, fans in India can stream the ODI matches live on the FanCode app and website.

