Zimbabwe Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM Bowling First

Zimbabwe vs Oman Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo against against OMA. Check Playing XIs for both teams

Zimbabwe Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM Bowling First
Zimbabwe Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM Bowling First
  • Zimbabwe meet Oman in their tournament opener at the T20 World Cup 2026

  • The contest is being played in Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

  • Check live streaming and toss update below

Zimbabwe return to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 action after missing the 2024 edition and will be eager to kick off their campaign with a win when they face Oman in Group B at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

The Chevrons finished unbeaten through the Africa Regional Final to qualify and have used warm-up matches to fine-tune their combinations, beating the Netherlands before losing to Oman in a high-scoring practice game earlier in Colombo.

Oman, meanwhile, arrive with confidence built from a strong warm-up campaign that included chasing down Zimbabwe’s total with four wickets in hand, giving them a psychological edge ahead of this Group B clash.

Making their fourth successive T20 World Cup appearance, Oman have yet to win many matches on cricket’s biggest stage, but a settled squad led by Jatinder Singh and backed by dynamic contributors like Mohammad Nadeem and Vinayak Shukla could make this game highly competitive. A victory here would provide a significant boost in a pool that also features heavyweights, and both teams will be determined to get off the mark early

Follow the live scoreboard and ball-by-ball commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Also Check: Zimbabwe Vs Oman Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed

Zimbabwe Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Zimbabwe Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer

Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Jay Odedra, Ashish Odedara, Shafiq Jan

