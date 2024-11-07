Cricket

WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out

The franchise has stuck with skipper Smriti Mandhana and star batter Ellyse Perry, who had finished as Women's Premier League 2024’s fourth-highest and highest run-scorers

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained 14 players, including six overseas cricketers, ahead of Women’s Premier League 2025. Captain Smriti Mandhana, star batter Ellyse Perry, wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh and off-spinner Shreyanka Patil headline the list of retentions. (More Cricket News)

Mandhana and Perry had finished as WPL 2024’s fourth-highest and highest run-scorers and led the team to its first-ever title (men's or women's), while Patil was the Purple Cap winner.

“The WPL retention and release is always a balancing act heading into a mini-auction. We really came to retain a significant number of players that were involved in the championship-winning team from last season, but, also, gave ourselves the flexibility and opportunity to select some targeted players in the auction to give us some depth going into the next season,” said head coach Luke Williams.

“Disha, Heather, Nadine, Indrani, Simran, Shraddha, and Shubha have been released. We thank them for their significant contribution and we wish them all the best for the future,” he added.

"Playing for the team I’ve admired since childhood and then going on to win the trophy with them still feels surreal at times. But what truly makes this journey special isn’t just the cricket or the victories — it’s the culture of support, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds we’ve built in that dressing room," Patil said.

"It’s about pushing each other to be our best, both on and off the field. There’s something uniquely powerful about being part of a team that’s as much about people and values as it is about performance. I’m excited to keep building on what we’ve started, alongside such inspiring teammates and our incredible fans who make every moment even more meaningful through this season too," she added.

Commenting on her retention, leg-spinner Asha Sobhana said, "Staying with RCB means more to me than just wearing the jersey — it’s about being part of a family united by passion, purpose, and a shared belief in each other. My journey here has been nothing short of life-changing.

"There was a time when I was ready to hang up my boots, uncertain of my place in the game. But being part of this team reignited something in me — a renewed sense of belief and purpose. It rekindled my dreams and led me to achieve what I once thought was out of reach: making my debut for India.

"Every training session, every match with RCB reminds me of the limitless potential within me, despite the challenges and setbacks. It’s the incredible team culture here that has shaped me both as a player and as a person. The support, the resilience, and the drive we share push me to strive for my very best, every single day.”

Players Retained By Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry (overseas), Richa Ghosh, Sabbineni Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham (overseas), Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine (overseas), Sophie Molineux (overseas), Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross (overseas), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (overseas).

